In the fall of 2002, I slipped on the ice when I was leaving work one night and twisted my hip. The pain never fully went away, but I imagined it was just a pulled muscle or torn cartilage. I was 37 years old and healthy. What else would it be? An MRI later showed a tumor on my hip that turned out to be the presenting symptom of multiple myeloma, a rare bone-marrow cancer. At the time, the average life expectancy for people newly diagnosed with the condition was a year and a half.

