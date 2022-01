Archosaur Games, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney have just revealed a mobile MMORPG shooter Avatar: Reckoning. Avatar: Reckoning will be published by Level Infinite when it hits iOS and Android. It is an official Avatar game developed in Unreal Engine 4 promising cutting-edge visuals when it releases. Avatar: Reckoning will be playable solo or in co-op multiplayer. You will meet new Na’vi clans, fight RDA troops, and more in Avatar: Reckoning. You will create your own custom Avatar and explore new parts of Pandora in the MMORPG. Avatar: Reckoning will also feature PvP in addition to the solo story missions and co-op missions. Check out the official concept art from Avatar: Reckoning below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO