How I Met Your Father Reviews Are In, Here's What The Critics Are Saying About Hilary Duff And Kim Cattrall's Show

By Heidi Venable
 5 days ago
The highly-anticipated How I Met Your Father — a sequel to the CBS hit How I Met Your Mother — is just about to drop on Hulu. Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall star in the new sitcom, and critics have had the chance to screen a handful of episodes. How do...

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Reacting to Pauley Perrette's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Twitter

Pauley Perrette is looking fabulous these days with her new rainbow hair. For 15 years, NCIS fans fell in love with Pauley's character, Abby Sciuto, and her unique style, youthful spirit and, of course, brilliance. Abby’s jet-black hair, bangs, pigtails and gothic style became iconic. Although Pauley left the show in 2018, many are still used to seeing her with jet-black hair. But this fall, Pauley decided to shake things up with a rainbow look — and the results are incredible.
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
Popculture

Ben Affleck's High Octane Thriller Blows up on Netflix

Ben Affleck's 2010 crime thriller The Town is unexpectedly dominating Netflix's Top 10 lists. Subscribers must be feeling nostalgic for the decade-old movie, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively among others. The Town held the No. 5 spot on one of Netflix's Top 10 movies list this weekend, according to a report by Yahoo News.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
HollywoodLife

How Kim Cattrall Feels About Samantha Jones Appearing Via Text In ‘And Just Like That’

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE intel on what Kim Cattrall really thinks about her iconic character, Samantha Jones, making off-screen appearances on ‘And Just Like That.’. On the latest episode of And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones was involved in a texting conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. While Kim, 65, chose not to return to the Sex and the City revival series, HBO Max has still found ways to involve Samantha in the storyline. Following Samantha’s latest text appearance, a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the actress isn’t surprised that her iconic character remains relevant on the new show.
E! News

This Is Us Creator Explains Why Kate and Toby's Divorce Is "Not All Bad"

Watch: "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall. This Is Us may be breaking up beloved couple Kate and Toby, but don't expect a nasty divorce. Following the season six premiere on Jan. 4, show creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman admitted that the writers' goal was to portray what a divorce really looks like. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, "a marriage falling apart is not all bad constantly."
New York Post

Why Che Diaz from ‘And Just Like That’ is TV’s most hated character

Forget the Samantha Jones drama — the chatter around “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” is all about how Che Diaz is the worst. Played by “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramirez, Che is a new addition to the “SATC” world. A queer nonbinary podcaster and comedian who works with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Che Diaz has struck up a romantic dalliance with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon).
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
