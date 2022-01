Sounds effects from video games are nothing new in sports arenas. Whether it is the Mario warp pipe sound effect when a player gets walked in baseball or the coin sound effect when a player makes a free throw in basketball, staffers and musicians in stadiums have been using these beloved sounds to their advantage for years. Many of the fans going to games know these sounds, and they enjoy hearing them across the loudspeakers. These sound effects add texture to an already exciting game, and they can create tension, relief, or anticipation depending on how they are used.

