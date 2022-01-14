ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Behind the Scenes on Our “Still Essential” Campaign

By Otts Bolisay
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago

Early into the COVID-19 lock down of 2020, ARTS wanted to get money directly into the hands of artists. Our public art team decided to hire photographers that summer to go out and document the work of essential workers, which hadn’t stopped at all—quite the opposite, in fact. This project was called Essentially Seattle.

Thirteen local photographers went out all over Seattle to capture glimpses of the people whose labor allowed Seattle residents to shelter in place. 105 photos from Essentially Seattle are now part of the City of Seattle Civic Collection.

But what else could we do? Our public art team continued working on new and different ways of thinking about public art and 1% for Art funding. With this in mind, our Communications team took it to the next level and partnered with Amplifier, which boosts social movements and shifts consciousness while being grounded in local community. They were the perfect partner to get these images everywhere, in unique places, spaces relevant to the messaging, and directly into the hands of people.

Reimagination

At the time, the vaccine had been available for a few months, and many of us were feeling a sense of relief. You remember: things were opening up again! The Delta variant of COVID-19 wasn’t quite here yet, but we were beginning to hear more and more about it. How do you develop messaging in this kind of uncertainty? We kept returning to the concept of REIMAGINATION, which departments all over the City of Seattle engaged with as part of our collective recovery efforts.

Amplifier grounded us with the intention to respect the dignity of laborers and honor those who keep society running smoothly. We wanted this campaign to encourage:

  • Everybody to continue supporting, uplifting and cherishing essential workers
  • Everybody to embrace how much we all need each other to navigate the ongoing pandemic and our collective future in its wake
  • Asking ourselves as a city: how do we want to see each other and the city in a different ways? How have we changed and how do we want to grow?

This formed the basis of the Still Essential campaign.

Language Lab

As part of a Language Lab, Amplifier worked with us and poet, Jazmine Williams, to define key terms:

Essential – Extremely important and necessary. Synonyms: crucial, fundamental, imperative, indispensable

Appreciation – Recognition and enjoyment of the good qualities of someone or something. Synonyms: acknowledgment, recognition, thanks, gratitude

Together, Amplifier and Jazmine suggested we shift away from language that highlights appreciation for the action, towards appreciation for the person.

How do we want to see each other and the city in different ways? How have we changed and how do we want to grow?

Curation

Four members of our staff, two from Public Art and two from Communications selected a pool of their favorite photographs from the 105 Essentially Seattle images. I then chose 15 to pass along to Amplifier, and they chose the final four that would be featured in the campaign. They referred to these workers as icons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12L72r_0dm4zbTF00
Photo by Shann Thomas, 2020.

Still Essential Artists

In presenting a menu of local artists who would use these photographs as inspiration, Amplifier made sure that we weren’t just taking these artists’ style into account, but who they were, and what it would mean to them to get a commission of this size at this stage in their career.

We selected Paige Pettibon (Salish, Black, White), an emerging artist based in Tacoma. Amplifier created language choices for Paige to work with while leaving enough room for her to add to the language design if she was so inspired. Paige created four portrait-based artworks and two-text-based artworks for Still Essential. One of the latter two is a poem written by Jazmine Williams inspired by the workers who keep our invisible infrastructure operating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bnvl4_0dm4zbTF00
You Know Me by Jazmine Williams, 2021

Still Essential Campaign

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXCBk_0dm4zbTF00
“Wild posting”

From December 7 – 11, 2021, Amplifier flooded Seattle with an eye-catching public art campaign celebrating its local heroes:

An evergreen video is coming sometime in early January, 2022. Be sure to download free copies of the artwork on Amplifer’s site.

As we all deal with the Omicron variant, and pass the grim milestone of 800,000 COVID deaths in the nation, thank the essential workers who are still out there, keeping things running for all of us, and the artists who help us make meaning from the ongoing pandemic.

By Otts Bolisay, Digital Media Specialist

Both Essentially Seattle and Still Essential were paid for by 1% for Arts funding from Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Climate Resiliency: Acting Today for Tomorrow (2 of 3)

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is not immune from the impacts of climate change, as we described in the last blog post in our Climate Resiliency series, Climate Resiliency: Impacts to Seattle’s Parks and Recreation System. Extreme heat, sea level rise, intense rain events, and more are the new reality in our region, and SPR must adapt to this reality in order to maintain a resilient parks and recreation system.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Reimagine Seattle: Sophia Malik and Shakeitha Howard

The challenges of the past two years have changed the way we live, the way we work, and the way we show up for each other. They have also given us a rare chance to collectively reimagine our future. Through the Reimagine Seattle Storytelling Project we invite community members to reflect on their current experiences in Seattle, how they have been impacted by recent events, and their hopes for the future of our city.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Society
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Seattle, Washington

Reimagine Seattle: Rachel Heaton

The challenges of the past two years have changed the way we live, the way we work, and the way we show up for each other. They have also given us a rare chance to collectively reimagine our future. Through the Reimagine Seattle Storytelling Project we invite community members to reflect on their current experiences in Seattle, how they have been impacted by recent events, and their hopes for the future of our city.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Bruce Harrell to Issue New Executive Order and Extend Eviction Moratorium for 30 Days

Mayor Harrell will issue new order calling on City departments to improve processes for coordination, relevant data collection, and support resource delivery to tenants and small landlords. Mayor Harrell will extend eviction moratorium and continue to suspend utility shut offs and certain methods of parking ticket enforcement. On Tuesday, January...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

MLK Collections Schedule Impacting Some Customers

Due to the recognition of Martin Luther King Jr Day, some customers in Seattle will be on a one-day delayed collection schedule. The delayed collections are due to a new Recology and Teamster’s labor agreement that now recognizes MLK Day as a non-service day. Seattle Public Utilities and the City of Seattle fully support recognition of this holiday and a citywide modification of solid waste collections in the future. Transfer Stations will be open this MLK Day.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Looking Back at 2021 as We Look Forward to 2022

Our Mission to connect people with resources and solutions during times of need so we can all live, learn, work, and take part in strong, healthy communities continued to hold a greater sense of urgency in 2021. Over this past year, the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) continued to be one of the largest contributors to Seattle’s safety net, and our staff and community of human service providers continued to be a part of the front-line response to COVID-19. HSD also worked to advance our Mission by adapting programs and rising to challenges to ensure all of our communities have access to the opportunity to thrive. And we couldn’t do it without the partnership and efforts of friends and community members.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Behind The Scenes#Seattle City Light#Communications
Seattle, Washington

Looking back at 2021

It’s hard to believe that another year has passed! From extreme weather to new and exciting projects that will change the way we power our region, our employees went above and beyond to deliver affordable, reliable and environmentally responsible energy services. To summarize 2021, it was a year of action.   With the last year fading out of the rearview mirror, we want to look back to reflect on 2021 as […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Participate in upcoming forums for the design of a new Rainier Beach Skateboard Park

Seattle Parks and Recreation, CHAMPS Resource and Service Center and Parents for Skateparks encourage the Rainier Beach community to participate in upcoming design forums for a new Rainier Beach Skate Park. Please join us online on January 19, April 20, and July 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. on Zoom. To register for the online meeting please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdRjiwHO2qUNYAkmwH5qpwZ1xrpV5jwei3gJ0QYS0HC2iDtBA/viewform.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Producing Partner Selected to Reimagine Bumbershoot Arts & Culture Festival’s Future

SEATTLE – A reimagining is in store for Seattle’s beloved Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival, following a recent search for a new production partner conducted by Seattle Center, which selected New Rising Sun – a coalition of Seattle-based arts, entertainment, and cultural leaders – to build a sustainable structure to drive the beloved festival forward in ways that maintain its original spirit, audaciousness, and appeal.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The Creative Advantage ALL ACCESS Arts Stream WINTER SESSION is open for enrollment

This 6-week Winter Session of online classes for new and returning elementary-aged youth runs Wednesday, January 19 through Saturday, March 5, 2022.  . This project is a continued collaboration between Parks and Recreation, Office of Arts & Culture, Seattle Public Schools, and Creative Advantage Arts Partners, this program started as a pandemic pilot in December 2020 and grew into classes last spring. 
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Histories: The Coffee Messiah by Timothy White Eagle

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. In this latest...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter storm recap: How we responded in challenging conditions

Here at the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), we prepare year-round for all types of challenging weather conditions – from the record-breaking heatwave last summer reaching 108 degrees to the recent winter snowstorms and sub-freezing temperatures, which dropped into the teens – the coldest overnight lows we’ve seen in Seattle since 2010.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2021 OSE Year in Review

The start of a new year is always a time of reflection – an opportunity to consider the past year and look boldly toward the opportunities ahead. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, OSE hit the ground running in 2021, working with City departments and community stakeholders to advance equitable communities and reduce climate impacts. I am proud of our accomplishments and the way our team – along with City staff from every department – stepped up to meet unprecedented community need.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Welcome to the Mayor’s Blog

Mayor Harrell is committed to making the work of the City of Seattle accessible and understandable to all. Over his term in office, he and his staff will use this blog and website to share updates, initiatives, priorities, and reflections – giving Seattle residents an inside look at their local government.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Update on Winter Weather Response

Seattle (December 29, 2021) – With snowfall accumulation between 3” and 6” earlier this week and freezing temperatures for the past few day, some city services have been impacted. The National Weather Service expects an additional 1” to 3”of snow accumulation beginning late tonight, and continuing into Thursday morning’s commute. The City of Seattle will face extremely cold temperatures and risk of icy conditions into the new year.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Did You Know?

I started writing these did you knows several years ago to give readers a better sense of Seattle Center–beyond the events and activities we promote. We publish them on Sunday mornings, when you might have more time to take in the few paragraphs that attempt to tell the Center’s story.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Don’t Miss the Seattle Home Fairs

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (RSVPs are appreciated.) Learn how to prevent landslides on your property. Learn about tree rules and how we enforce our tree codes. Learn about accessory dwelling unit rules, permitting, and addressing issues. 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (RSVPs are appreciated.) Learn how to protect...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

952
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy