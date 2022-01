Dying Light 2 developer Techland will not feature support for Cross-Play or Cross-Gen Play at launch, its lead game designer has confirmed during a Q&A on Twitch. This means that you will only be able to team up for some co-op action in the Dying Light 2 campaign if everyone is playing on the same platform. Right now, it’s unknown if Cross-Play will actually be implemented, but when asked about Cross-Gen Play, his response was a bit more optimistic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO