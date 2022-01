Aubrey Saget, the oldest child of late actor Bob Saget, received a loving text message from her dad just hours before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. Bob Saget’s family is devastated in the aftermath of the actor’s death on Jan. 9. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in a statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

