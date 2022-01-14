Hawks' Kevin Knox: Won't make Atlanta debut Friday

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off their first win at State Farm Arena since November 22 after defeating the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks 121-114, making them 2-0 this season against the team that booted them from postseason contention a year ago. It was easily the best team win of...
After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
LeBron James and Magic Johnson engaged in a bit of an indirect back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend. Following the Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Hall of Fame point guard sent out a critical tweet calling out the Lakers’ effort. Less than...
BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston.
In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence.
In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child.
Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning:
papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
