The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be NBA Finals favorites once again in 2021, but as was the case last year, the team has struggled out the gate. Despite the vast amount of star power assembled in Los Angeles, the Lakers sit in eighth place in the Western Conference at 22-22. Amid their early-season woes, Frank Vogel also finds himself on the hot seat, per recent reports. Well, Kendrick Perkins doesn’t seem to think Vogel is the problem in LA, and he didn’t hold back when lambasting LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO