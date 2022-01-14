ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman gets 4 years in prison for stealing COVID funds, taking Miami vacation

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jolyn Hannah
 5 days ago

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – A Georgia woman has been sentenced to serve four years in prison for her involvement in a pandemic fraud scheme in which she used false information to get $150,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The Jefferson County woman then cashed out the loan and used the money in part to pay for a vacation to Miami.

On Friday, 34-year-old Whitney Adwan Mack was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one county of wire fraud, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said COVID relief funds have helped many people with struggling businesses during the pandemic, but also presented an opportunity to people who thought they could steal from the government.

“Unfortunately, the lure of money also attracted con artists who attempted to enrich themselves by defrauding taxpayers during a national emergency, and they are being held accountable,” said Estes.

Officials said Mack admitted that in July 2020, she lied about the number of people her company employed and how much the business while applying for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Additionally, Mack also used someone else’s social security number to apply for the loans, according to officials.

Officials said, after receiving $150,000 in EIDL, Mack withdrew a large amount of the funds in cash and used part of the proceeds for a vacation in Miami.

“Mack stole critical funding earmarked for small businesses facing real economic hardships due to the pandemic and damaged the integrity of the Social Security number,” said Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration.

Following her release from prison, Mack will have to pay $5,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WBRE

Cash stolen from poker machines in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Scranton are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted for questioning in relation to stolen cash from poker machines. According to Scranton Police, the suspects (pictured below) are wanted for questioning relating to stolen cash from poker machines inside a Sunoco Gas Station. Police ask anyone […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police say suspect used fake money at Scranton CVS

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police released pictures of a man they say used counterfeit money at a Scranton pharmacy. Police say on Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m. the suspect allegedly used counterfeit bills at the CVS on Moosic Street, in Scranton. Officers say the suspect is wanted for questioning in regards to the passing […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man wanted for murder in Mahanoy City captured in Tennessee

MAHANOY CITY BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Memphis arrested a man who was wanted for the murder of a Hazleton man in October of last year. According to the U.S. Marshals Tyreece Miller, officers arrested Santonio Malone, 36, for a murder warrant out of Schuykill County. Police responded to a disturbance outside of the Rmusic21 […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Body found in Snyder County creek identified by PSP

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing an investigation into the discovery of a body found in Snyder County. According to troopers, the body was discovered Friday, January 14 around 12:00 p.m. in Monroe Township along the banks of Penns Creek. Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant told Eyewitness News the body was […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police looking for Viewmont Mall theft suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are trying to identify individuals wanted for questioning in relation to a theft that occurred at the Viewmont Mall. According to police, the suspects in the picture are wanted for questioning in relation to a theft from Finish Line located in the mall. Anyone with information is asked […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

