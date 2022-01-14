Dustin Lynch Wipes Instagram Account & Replaces Posts With 3 Cryptic Photos

Photo: Getty Images

Dustin Lynch wiped his Instagram account and replaced his previous photos with just three posts, captioned only with blue circle emojis. The cryptic move has fans eager to find out what it means — and some think it’s a hint at new music on the way. Across his social media channels, Lynch swapped out his profile pictures for a plain, blue background.

One of Lynch’s latest hits is “Thinking ‘Bout You,” a smoldering, remixed duet with MacKenzie Porter . “I’m excited to keep this momentum going, and to celebrate all year long,” Lynch said of the song’s success in a statement to his record label , which hinted that Lynch has a “big announcement” on the way. “I’m beyond thankful for everyone that’s worked so hard to make sure this song has the life it deserves.”

Lynch also released a collaboration with Chris Lane last year, making the perfect summer anthem with “Tequila on a Boat”: “Tequila on a boat, a boat on a lake / A lake on fire and the tans ain't fake / A girl with a smile smiling at me / Me with my eyes on her in the heat / Yeah, God's taking care of the weather (woo) / Life don't get much better / Than ice in a cup, a cup on my lips / Steal another kiss and take another sip / Of tequila on a boat.”

