ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby indicted for alleged Covid con

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJWJK_0dm4wNus00

The Maryland state’s attorney for Baltimore has been accused of making false mortgage applications for two homes in Florida and for perjury of Covid -relief.

Marilyn Mosby was named by the Department of Justice on Thursday in an indictment that alleged four counts of wrongdoing against the 41-year-old.

It was alleged that Ms Mosby lied about her circumstances to request almost $90,000 (£65,88) in funds from her retirement plan early.

The funds for Baltimore’s retirement distribution plan in 2020 came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act , and was intended for anyone who was experiencing financial difficulties.

“In each request, the indictment alleges that Mosby falsely certified that she met at least one of the qualifications for a distribution as defined under the CARES Act,” the indictment read.

That included dealing with “adverse financial consequences from the Coronavirus as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off”, among a host of qualifications she did not allegedly meet.

The state’s attorney instead went on to receive her nearly $250,000 (£183,000) salary in 2020.

Federal prosecutors also alleged that Ms Mosby lied on application forms for mortgages to purchase a home and a condominium in Florida in 2020.

Ms Mosby was required to disclose liabilities, but allegedly did not disclose her unpaid federal taxes and a lien issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) against her properties amounting to $45,022 (£32,95) – the amount of unpaid taxes she allegedly owed in March 2020.

The IRS states that a “federal tax lien is the government’s legal claim against your property when you neglect or fail to pay a tax debt.”

An attorney for Ms Mosby said in a statement on Thursday “that she will prevail against these bogus charges”.

“We will fight these charges vigorously, and I remain confident that once all the evidence is presented, that she will prevail against these bogus charges – charges that are rooted in personal, political and racial animus five months from her election,” said attorney A Scott Bolden.

Federal authorities have previously subpoenaed the Maryland State Board of Elections for business and campaign finance records related to Ms Mosby and her husband dating back to 2014.

He is Baltimore City Council president Nick Mosby.

While Mr Mosby has not been charged with any crimes, the two perjury counts against Ms Mosby each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and the two mortgage-related counts each carry a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby Pushes For Quick Trial Before Her Next Election; Jurors Could Come From Outside Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lawyer for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who faces four felony charges, wants any trial against her to be over before her next election in June. So how fast can the court move? WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren has new analysis and an update from the U.S. Attorney bringing the high-profile case. Both Mosby and her attorney A. Scott Bolden have been visible in proclaiming her innocence, a rare move by most defendants under federal indictment. While U.S. Attorney Erek Barron will not comment on open investigations, including Mosby’s, Hellgren reports he defended the integrity of his office. Barron...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

The Marilyn Mosby indictment: Three views on its implications

After a months-long investigation, a federal grand jury has handed down a four-count indictment alleging that Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby committed perjury on financial forms. Two counts of the indictment allege that Ms. Mosby falsely certified that she had experienced adverse financial consequences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby indicted on federal charges she lied on financial transactions to buy homes in Florida

A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby on charges of perjury and making false statements with a series of financial transactions that helped her buy a condo on Florida’s Gulf Coast and another property near Orlando, Florida. Mosby, 41, is charged with falsely claiming to suffer financial hardship from the coronavirus to obtain an early withdrawal from her ...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby indicted on charges of perjury and false statement on loan application

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore’s top prosecutor on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes. The Maryland-based U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the four-count indictment Thursday. It alleges Marilyn Mosby lied about meeting qualifications...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Marilyn Mosby indicted for perjury, false mortgage applications

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on mortgage applications. Federal investigators allege Mosby, 41, used money from COVID-related loans to purchase two vacation homes in Florida. They say the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
CBS Miami

Feds: Florida Man To Serve 3 Years In Prison, Pay Back Over $800,000 In COVID-19 Relief Fraud

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Tampa-area man who collected over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funds has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for fraudulently collecting the funds. Louis Thornton III, 63, of St. Petersburg, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud. He must also pay back the money he received. According to court documents, Thornton submitted fraudulent applications in 2020 for Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program loans through the Small Business Administration on behalf of several defunct companies. The documents said Thornton’s applications fraudulently claimed the companies were operational and had suffered economic injury from the pandemic. Thornton obtained a total of $814,632.50 and used the money to invest in stocks, futures and commodities, the documents said. The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Baltimore City Council#Covid#The Department Of Justice
The Lima News

Jurors in drug trafficking case call it a day

LIMA — Jurors deliberated for just two hours Thursday in the trial of a Columbus man charged with felony drug trafficking and weapons offenses before calling it a day. Testimony in the trial of Kascal Armour ended shortly before noon on Wednesday and, following closing arguments from attorneys and the reading of a lengthy set of jury instructions, the 12-member panel began their deliberations around 3 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Ten DR Congo prisoners sentenced for mass rapes in jail

Ten prisoners have been found guilty of raping dozens of female inmates during a violent riot at an overcrowded jail in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thirty-seven women and a teenage girl testified that they were repeatedly raped during a three-day riot at Kasapa Central Prison near Lubumbashi in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: State Attorney General Opens Civil Rights Investigation into Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a civil rights investigation into the conduct of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release issued by AG Bonta’s office, the investigation will seek to determine whether the sheriff’s office “has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct amidst deeply concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, resistance to lawful oversight, and other misconduct.” Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been under local investigation for alleged mismanagement of the county jail and charges of bribery and corruption. Back...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

441K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy