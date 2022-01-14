ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, ME

8 children sent to hospital after collision involving bus

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEWBURGH, Maine (AP) — Eight children were sent to a hospital in Maine on Friday when a truck collided with the back of a school bus.

The crash happened in Newburgh while the bus was carrying 18 children, the Bangor Daily News reported. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck had two people inside.

The sheriff’s office said it was still investigating the crash on Friday. The office said the bus had indicated it was stopping, but the truck failed to stop.

The children taken to the hospital had complaints of pain, the Daily News reported. The passenger in the truck was also taken to a hospital.

