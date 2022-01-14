ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Young Brothers to restore Kahului-Honolulu cargo services

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Young Brothers will once again accept all its usual cargo items for shipping from Maui to Oahu after a staffing shortage triggered by a COVID-19 outbreak disrupted some operations.

The interisland shipping company said Thursday that “barring any setbacks,” it expects to fully restore all cargo acceptance and delivery services from Kahului to Honolulu by Monday, The Maui News reported.

Last week, eight out of 33 Young Brothers employees at the Port of Kahului tested positive for the virus. Three of the eight returned to work as of Thursday, while the other five remain in isolation at home.

There are no new COVID-19 cases at the port, the company said.

Young Brothers said it sailed uninterrupted to all ports as scheduled, including three trips between the ports of Honolulu and Kahului before the end of this week.

Last week the company said it wouldn’t accept certain items from Honolulu to Kahului, including cars, livestock, hazardous materials and some palletized and loose cargo.

The company has since slowly phased in those types of cargo for shipment this week. It’s monitoring staffing levels and updating customers by email.

Young Brothers said more than 90% of its team is vaccinated. It has scheduled clinics to offer booster shots to employees.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Fury over voting rights fight turns personal on Capitol Hill

The fight over voting rights has gone from partisan to personal. President Biden and his Democratic allies, furious with Republicans for opposing voting rights protections they had embraced for decades, are lashing out across the aisle with racially charged assertions that the GOP would rather secure power than ensure civil rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Kahului, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
Local
Hawaii Industry
City
Honolulu, HI
Kahului, HI
Business
Honolulu, HI
Industry
Kahului, HI
Industry
State
Hawaii State
City
Wailuku, HI
The Hill

Five things to know about the New York AG's pursuit of Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
POTUS
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Ap#Young Brothers#The Maui News
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

727K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy