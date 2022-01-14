Young Brothers to restore Kahului-Honolulu cargo services

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Young Brothers will once again accept all its usual cargo items for shipping from Maui to Oahu after a staffing shortage triggered by a COVID-19 outbreak disrupted some operations.

The interisland shipping company said Thursday that “barring any setbacks,” it expects to fully restore all cargo acceptance and delivery services from Kahului to Honolulu by Monday, The Maui News reported.

Last week, eight out of 33 Young Brothers employees at the Port of Kahului tested positive for the virus. Three of the eight returned to work as of Thursday, while the other five remain in isolation at home.

There are no new COVID-19 cases at the port, the company said.

Young Brothers said it sailed uninterrupted to all ports as scheduled, including three trips between the ports of Honolulu and Kahului before the end of this week.

Last week the company said it wouldn’t accept certain items from Honolulu to Kahului, including cars, livestock, hazardous materials and some palletized and loose cargo.

The company has since slowly phased in those types of cargo for shipment this week. It’s monitoring staffing levels and updating customers by email.

Young Brothers said more than 90% of its team is vaccinated. It has scheduled clinics to offer booster shots to employees.