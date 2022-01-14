ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Springs, NY

Sheriff: One in custody after drugs, two guns located in Union Springs

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0urv_0dm4thGf00

One person is in custody after an investigation into weapons and drugs possessed by local man who was on probation.

Sheriff Brian Schenck says deputies received a request for assistance from a Cayuga County Probation Officer. The officer had been conducting a routine check on an individual under his supervision when he located two illegally possessed handguns and what appeared to be a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The officer quickly and safely secured the suspect, identified as Roberto Jackson, 44, of Union Springs, before deputies arrived and took custody of him.

According to Schenck, a search warrant was executed, and a large quantity of illegal drugs were seized.

Jackson was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as aggravated family offense and criminal contempt.

The investigation remains active and a number of other agencies were involved in the investigation.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Union Springs, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario man had fentanyl, other drugs in his system while passed out behind wheel at local gas station

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Ontario man following a suspicious condition investigation last summer. According to a news release, Christopher Hillen, 43, of Ontario was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, and operating without an ignition interlock device following an August 23, 2021 incident.
ONTARIO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Woman accused of illegally practicing midwifery with Elizabeth Catlin turns down plea deal

An Allegany County woman accused of practicing midwifery illegally has refused a plea deal. The Finger Lakes Times reports Melissa Carman of Belfast faces charges of unauthorized practice of a profession and hindering prosecution. She’s accused of helping Elizabeth Catlin deliver babies and of giving her prescription maternity drugs without a prescription. District Attorney Todd Casella says a trial has been scheduled for May.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Illegal Drugs#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Several vehicles destroyed in Manchester garage fire

The cause of a fire that destroyed several vehicles in Ontario County remains under investigation. Deputies say a little after 11:30 p.m. on January 15 first responders were called to a structure fire on Outlet Road in the town of Manchester. Upon arrival, deputies found an unattached garage fully-engulfed with...
MANCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy