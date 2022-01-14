Sheriff: One in custody after drugs, two guns located in Union Springs

One person is in custody after an investigation into weapons and drugs possessed by local man who was on probation.

Sheriff Brian Schenck says deputies received a request for assistance from a Cayuga County Probation Officer. The officer had been conducting a routine check on an individual under his supervision when he located two illegally possessed handguns and what appeared to be a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The officer quickly and safely secured the suspect, identified as Roberto Jackson, 44, of Union Springs, before deputies arrived and took custody of him.

According to Schenck, a search warrant was executed, and a large quantity of illegal drugs were seized.

Jackson was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as aggravated family offense and criminal contempt.

The investigation remains active and a number of other agencies were involved in the investigation.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).