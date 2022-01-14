PA Man Wanted On Drug Delivery Death Charges: Police

Chandler Hernandez Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township Police

A central Pennsylvania man is wanted in connection to a drug delivery resulting in a death, according to a release by police.

Upper Allen Township Police are searching for Chandler Hernandez, 25, of the first block of Cassatt Street in Enola, who is accused of providing drugs to a man who later died of an overdose on Sept. 18, 2020, according to a release by the department.

A police investigating showed that "Hernandez supplied dangerous drugs to the victim which caused his death," as stated in the release.

A warrant has been issued for Hernandez's arrest and police are asking the public for help locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police Department in the following ways:

Calling 717-795-2445 or 717-238-9676

Texting 717-850-UAPD (8273)

Online by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.

