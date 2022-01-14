ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea must beat Man City to keep title hopes alive but rivals still out for revenge after Champions League heartache

By Martin Blackburn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDB2K_0dm4strc00

CHELSEA were many people’s tip for the title when the season kicked off.

Yet by 2.30pm on Saturday, January 15th their race could effectively be run – with four months of it still remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU15E_0dm4strc00
Guardiola will be out for revenge after losing the Champions League final to Chelsea Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjAkV_0dm4strc00
The Blues stopped Man City from winning a maiden Champions League title last summer, but haven't been able to keep up with City in the league this season Credit: EPA

Defeat at the Etihad in the lunchtime kick off would leave Thomas Tuchel’s men 13 points behind their opponents Manchester City.

With only 16 matches to play and Pep Guardiola’s side looking so good, that would surely be too big a gap to make up.

It’s not that Chelsea’s league campaign has been disastrous – they have lost only twice all season and are averaging more than two points per game.

Not too long ago, a tally of 43 points from your opening 21 matches would be seen as a good springboard to push on during the run-in.

Things have changed since Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp arrived on these shores though.

When you are competing against this City team, not bad is simply not enough. The bar is set much higher than that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02z9zx_0dm4strc00
City have looked flawless in the Premier League so far this campaign, and can further extend their lead at the top of the table on Saturday Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDsLM_0dm4strc00

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON THE AFCON

Chelsea edged out Pep’s team to win the Champions League in Porto in May after also beating them in the league and FA Cup in the weeks before.

With a top manager in Tuchel at the helm, the expectation was that they would kick on – and they got the money to help them do it.

Roman Abramovich did not get much change out of £100million as he brought Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

For that kind of money, the Russian owner will expect more than just a place in the Carabao Cup final as a return on his huge investment.

Meanwhile Guardiola has proved that you don’t always need an expensive striker to leave your rivals trailing.

As if to demonstrate the point he even flogged Ferran Torres – one of the forwards earmarked for the position in the summer – to Barcelona earlier this month.

City – clearly stung by that hat-trick of defeats – turned in one of their best performances under Guardiola when the teams met in London in September.

A repeat of that this weekend will show the European champions they still have some way to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENEKB_0dm4strc00
Man City have won 17 out of 21 Prem games this season, and are well on their way to securing back-to-back titles Credit: PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards. Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January. Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year. The Fifpro men’s and women’s world...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ferran Torres
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Man City#Pep#The Champions League#Russian
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea looking over their shoulders amid dip in form, Kepa Arrizabalaga admits

Kepa Arrizabalaga admits Chelsea are starting to look over their shoulder in the battle for Champions League qualification after their slump continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton.The third-placed Blues topped the Premier League table early last month but a dismal run of just two wins from nine top-flight outings since has left their title challenge in tatters.Pressure is growing on manager Thomas Tuchel with his side now 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, having also played a game more.In addition, London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal could soon start to threaten Chelsea’s position in the top four as they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku is right, he is not an easy fit in Chelsea’s system

It is tempting to wonder what might have been if, at the start of the second half at the Etihad on Saturday, the only shot on target that Chelsea managed all afternoon had been placed around the onrushing Ederson rather than easily within his reach. Maybe Thomas Tuchel would have taken more positives from the performance, maybe Manchester City would even have lost, maybe there would still have been a sliver of intrigue for us to savour in the final four months of this Premier League title race.Maybe Romelu Lukaku would have taken the first step on his long road...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Rescheduled Brighton date is very hard to understand

Thomas Tuchel has admitted struggling to fathom the rescheduling of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to BrightonThe Blues travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, with the clash shifted from February 8 – when Chelsea will be at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.But now boss Tuchel has been left wondering why the rearranged Brighton match could not have been staged a day later on Wednesday, January 19.Chelsea lost 1-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, with Brighton drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Friday night.The Blues host Tottenham on Sunday and Brighton travel to Leicester, leaving Tuchel nonplussed as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter’s side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
308K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy