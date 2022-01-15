ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffern, NY

Massive Hudson Valley Fire That Destroyed Two Businesses Under Investigation

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The building where the fire was located. Photo Credit: Photo courtesy John Kryger

An investigation is continuing after a four-alarm fire that destroyed a food market and an office and damaged several other businesses.

The fire started around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, in a two-story commercial building at 83 Lafayette Ave., in Suffern, that houses numerous businesses including a flower shop, restaurants, and more.

According to Suffern Fire Chief Jeremy Kaufer, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy fire showing from the second floor of the rear of the building.

Shortly after, the fire moved to the first floor as well, he added.

Initial crews coordinated an aggressive attack and were able to hold the fire to the Halal Food Mart on the first floor, and large office space on the second floor, the chief said.

The remaining spaces sustained significant water and smoke damage, he added.

No one was injured during the fire.

"At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated by the Suffern Police Department with assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation," Kaufer said.

More than 80 firefighters from numerous departments responded to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

