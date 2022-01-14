ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen In Guarded Condition After Fentanyl Overdose At CT School

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut student is in guarded condition following a suspected fentanyl overdose while at school.

The incident took place around 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, in Hartford.

Police were called to the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, located at 280 Huyshoppe Ave., on the report of an unconscious male juvenile.

According to Hartford PD Lt. Aaron Boisvert, when officers arrived, CPR was being administered by responding fire and EMS.

The juvenile was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment, where he was listed in guarded condition, Boisvert said.

"Evidence of narcotics was located in close proximity to the juvenile, which a later presumptive test revealed the presence of fentanyl," Boisvert said.

Two other juvenile males complained of dizziness and were also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

"It is believed that the three juveniles came into contact with the fentanyl at the same time," he added.

In response, the school entered a “Code Yellow” which is a shelter in place order for the students.

With the help of several responding agencies, multiple drug-detecting canines were deployed into the school to do a safety sweep for the presence of additional narcotics prior to the dismissal of the students.

The students were dismissed at 3 p.m. without any further issues, Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Hartford, CT
