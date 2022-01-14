ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Klay Thompson’s comeback after back-to-back serious injuries is inspiring to players and fans alike: ‘You have to be mentally strong to go through that,’ Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević says

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

Chicago Bulls fans attending Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors weren’t the only ones sorry to see Klay Thompson sitting on the bench.

Bulls center Nikola Vučević was hoping to play against his friend, whose return this week from back-to-back knee and Achilles injuries that sidelined him for two-plus seasons is one of the more inspiring storylines this season.

“We came in the same (2011) draft and back then we were in the same agency, so we did a lot of predraft work together,” Vučević said Friday at the Advocate Center. “I know him quite well, I’m close to him. I’m really glad he got back to the court. He’s been looking really good, but I wish he was out there (tonight).”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday night in Milwaukee that Thompson would be off against the Bulls in the second game of back-to-backs, so it’s not surprising as much as it’s disappointing.

“It’s been a while since I played against him,” Vučević said. “But I’m happy he’s back and feeling good, and hopefully he can continue to build on that and get back to the old Klay we all know. It would be fun (to play) because we’ve already played them in Golden State, and who knows when we’ll play them again.”

That would only be in the 2022-23 season, unless, of course, the teams meet in June in the NBA Finals, a scenario that’s not as improbable as it seemed at the start of the season.

Thompson has averaged 14 points in three games since returning Sunday, playing 20 minutes per night as Kerr gradually brings him back from the long layoff that began in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals when Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee. While rehabbing in November 2020, Thompson went down with a leg injury during a workout and later underwent surgery to repair a torn right Achilles.

Thompson’s return Sunday in San Francisco after 941 days away, dubbed #KlayDay by the Warriors, was an emotional night at the Chase Center. He scored 17 points, including nine on three 3-pointers, in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and electrified the crowd with his first dunk.

“I’m proud of myself for persevering,” Thompson said afterward. “It’s only up from here.”

The United Center is the home of one of Thompson’s greatest performances. He set an NBA record with 14 3s on Oct. 29, 2018, passing the mark set by fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry in 2016 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thompson broke Curry’s record despite playing only 27 minutes, finishing with 52 points in a 149-124 win over the Bulls that included a 92-point first half, the second most before halftime in NBA history.

“I wouldn’t be able to break these records without the system I play in and the guys I play with,” Thompson said that night. “Even before I went out in the second half, Steph looked at the box score and said, ‘Go get it.’ That just shows you the unselfishness of him.”

Bulls fans cheered Thompson on as he went for the record, knowing it was a lost game. Seeing a piece of history was worth sticking around for.

“When a dude gets on a run like that, you can’t do (expletive) about it,” Bulls guard Zach LaVine said afterward.

LaVine is the only Bulls player remaining from that memorable night. Now the Bulls are sitting atop the Eastern Conference, playing a Warriors team having its best season since Thompson’s absence.

Vučević lauded Thompson for his perseverance.

“You have to be mentally strong to go through that, because you have one big injury and then you come back and then you have another,” he said. “Luckily I’ve never had to go through that, but I imagine having to sit out for what, 2½ years or something, it’s difficult. Mentally it takes a toll.

“But he’s done an amazing job of fighting through it all and coming back. You could see how emotional it was for him at times, when he would just sit on the bench after games and take it all in. It’s definitely hard.”

Thompson’s comeback is something every player and fan can not only appreciate but learn from, Vučević said. Every day of living out your dream is precious, Vučević suggested, because you never know when it could all end.

“In a lot of situations in life you tend to take stuff for granted until it is taken away from you,” he said. “With us (players) it can happen, I’m sure. I think he’s really appreciating the game even more now that he’s back. I’m sure he’s loving it. I think the ovation he got when he came back (Sunday) was amazing, so it’s awesome.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s latest update after 4 games will please Stephen Curry, Warriors fans

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is averaging 13.8 points on 35.7 percent shooting from both the field and beyond the 3-point line in 20.8 minutes per game since returning to the court. While he hasn’t shot the ball all that well in four games, the star is optimistic and had a message Warriors fans should be excited about even after Sunday’s ugly loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins gets real on Warriors’ chemistry with Klay Thompson back

SAN FRANCISCO — Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will host their second home game with Klay Thompson in the lineup. Since his return, the Warriors have won just one out of four games he has appeared in this season. After shootaround Tuesday, Andrew Wiggins talked about the team’s chemistry since Thompson’s return.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Nikola Vučević
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Zach Lavine
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Nba Finals#Acl#Chase
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Sends Klay Thompson A Message: "He Knows April, May, And June Is What It's All About. I Can't Wait To See It."

Stephen Curry finally gets the chance to share the court with Klay Thompson. Since June of 2019, Thompson had been out of action with two consecutive serious injuries that kept him out of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season entirely. Klay made his return to the NBA this month, and Stephen Curry is ready to get back to winning ways with Klay going forward.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bulls: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are on top of the Eastern Conference, but that might not be the case when you wake up Thursday. Forget the one seed…with 40 games to go, a top four seed and homecourt advantage could be slipping through their grasp. I’m Marshall Harris and this is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Still in First The good news is heading into Wednesday’s game with Cleveland, the Bulls remain in first place. That’s despite not having Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. as of Tuesday. They will get some of those...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Alex Caruso provides the Chicago Bulls a spark in his return — a 117-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to snap a 4-game losing streak

Alex Caruso epitomized what the Chicago Bulls had been missing amid a tough skid. Caruso was cleared to rejoin the team from a left foot sprain, then entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols Jan. 5, thwarting his initial return. Back on the court Wednesday night at the United Center, Caruso served as an antidote against a lengthy Cleveland Cavaliers squad. A four-minute stretch in the ...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy