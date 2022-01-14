ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears accuses sister Jamie Lynn of lying for 'Hollywood books': 'A whole new level of low'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears accused sister Jamie Lynn of lying in her new book in a statement shared to social media. This is the second time Spears has...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Jamie Lynn Spears Over “Fantastical Grievances”

Following days of heated online back-and-forth with her sister amid Jamie Lynn Spears’ ongoing press tour for her new memoir, Britney Spears is demanding her sister stop “derogatorily” speaking about her. In a cease-and-desist letter dated Jan. 17 and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has demanded Jamie Lynn stop “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances” in reference to Britney while Jamie Lynn promotes her new book, Things I Should Have Said. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Level#Hollywood
The Independent

Britney Spears files cease and desist against ‘outrageous’ claims in Jamie Lynn’s ‘misleading’ memoir

Britney Spears has sent a cease and desist letter to her younger sister Jamie Lynn over her forthcoming memoir.During an interview last week, the younger Spears discussed Britney’s struggles with mental health and also accused her of locking the two of them in a room with a knife.In response, Spears’ lawyers have sent Jamie Lynn a letter regarding the book, titled Things I Should Have Said, stating: “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”The letter also accuses Jamie...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Britney Just Sent Jamie Lynn a Cease-&-Desist After Claiming She Should’ve ‘Slapped’ Her & Calling Her a ‘Scum Person’

Battle in court. Britney Spears sent Jamie Lynn Spears a cease-and-desist letter after her younger sister’s “false or fantastical” lies about her in her new book, Things I Should Have Said. In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by People, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart—who represented her when Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in December 2021—slammed Jamie Lynn for how she “exploited” her older sister for “monetary gain” and book sales. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter read. “Although Britney has...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rachel Zegler ‘so sorry’ for dramatic reading of Britney Spears row with sister Jamie Lynn

Rachel Zegler has apologised after receiving criticism for her dramatic reading of the ongoing feud between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Over the past few weeks, the pop star and her estranged sibling have posted a series of messages to each other over Twitter and Instagram, each accusing the other of making false claims about their behaviour. Jamie Lynn is currently promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, with Britney taking exception to remarks her sister made in a recent interview.This week, Zegler shared a dramatic reading of one of Britney’s messages to her...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

703K+
Followers
137K+
Post
603M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy