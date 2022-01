KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Steelers’ offense put up just two first downs in the first half against Kansas City. With the offense struggling mightily, it was tough for the Steelers’ defense to hold strong against a ferocious Chiefs offense that is one of the most talented and explosive in the NFL. Despite two turnovers, including a scoop and score from T.J. Watt, the defense eventually could not hold up anymore.

