ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch now: 'It's a dream come true,' Blues' Kyrou says of making All-Star Game

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues player Jordan Kyrou talks about being selected to play in...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Jordan Kyrou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Las Vegas#The All Star Game#Blue Note Productions
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
Anniston Star

Watch now: 'They just don't quit,' Berube says of the Blues

St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube and players Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn discuss the game (and goalie Ville Husso's performance) against the Nashville Predators on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Video courtesy Blue Note Productions.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: Blues are good at coming back from behind

St. Louis Blues players David Perron and Oskar Sundqvist, and coach Craig Berube talk about the team's ability to come back and win a game. Berube also discusses the "Russian Line." Video by Blue Note Production.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy