WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Wizards will host their annual Kids Day presented by Ticketmaster on Sunday, January 23 when the team hosts the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m. Throughout the game, kids will be the focus of attention. Ten-year-old Juliet Lee will sing the national anthem, 3D & MJ (eight-and-nine-years old brother and sister) will take over in-arena host duties while Amira and Kayla (15-years old twins) will DJ throughout the game. An in-game video of Capital One’s “Get to Know Your Wizards” will feature messages from Wizards players children. Kids Day matchup animation and “Guess That Wizard” featuring Wizards players baby photos will also be featured.

