ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Citi says Mexico consumer bank a 'jewel,' as it gears up to sell

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5Cep_0dm4pYPq00

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) described the Citibanamex consumer bank in Mexico it is planning to shed as a "jewel" as it gears up to be active with potential buyers in the coming months.

The lender has been shedding the last of its consumer businesses outside of the United States as part of a "strategy refresh" started by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took the helm in March.

The bank said this week it would wind down its massive consumer bank in Mexico, the No. 3 consumer bank in the country, and earlier on Friday announced the sale of its retail arms in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singapore-based lender United Overseas Bank (UOBH.SI). read more

On a conference call on Friday, Fraser said separating the consumer business from the institutional business would not be a simple process.

"We will be looking to go to market in the spring and be active with potential buyers" in the coming months, Fraser said.

"We think this is a jewel for someone," said Fraser, who added that it was "not for us."

Analysts have said homegrown billionaires such as Carlos Slim and Ricardo Salinas Pliego were among front-runners to buy the Citibanamex assets. Analysts said it would likely carry a price tag between $4 billion and $8 billion. read more

Reporting by Megan Davies and David Henry in New York and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Citigroup Is Exiting its Very Profitable Consumer Banking Division in Mexico

The operations that Citigroup is selling consist of $44 billion in assets and generated more than $1 billion of profit in 2021. These are high-performing businesses. The move does seem to be aligned with the bank's new strategy. When Citigroup (NYSE:C) embarked on its strategy refresh last year to transform...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Banks in Britain ask staff to return to offices

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Banks including Standard Chartered and Citigroup have told staff in Britain to return to the office, taking advantage of the government’s lifting of work-from-home rules to combat the spread of COVID-19. Goldman Sachs also plans to resume office working in accordance with the changed guidelines, a bank spokesperson said, while HSBC said staff would be welcome back in its offices from Thursday as part of a hybrid approach.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Slim
Reuters

Puma tops quarterly forecasts despite supply chain problems

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma (PUMG.DE) reported stronger-than-expected preliminary quarterly sales and core profit on Thursday, as strong global demand helped offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain constraints. Puma had previously warned supply bottlenecks and manufacturing disruptions would mean a shortage of...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Banking Clients No Longer ‘Jewel in the Crown’ For Law Firms, Partners Say

The legal spend of large banking clients has shifted away from transactional work towards regulatory matters. Banks are increasingly unable to choose their own legal adviser on corporate deals, meaning panel firms can miss out. Banking legal panels are so large that many partners fear their firm will not be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Citigroup Inc#Gears#Citibanamex#United Overseas Bank
pymnts

Citi Sells Southeast Asia Consumer Banks to UOB in $3.7B Deal

Citi has closed a $3.7 billion deal to sell its consumer banks in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB), including retail banking and credit cards but excluding Citi’s institutional businesses, according to a Thursday (Jan. 13) press release. Roughly 5,000 consumer bank and...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Bank of Korea Hikes Again as Inflation Fears Mount, Fed Gears Up

The Bank of Korea raised interest rates on Friday for the third time since the summer, underscoring the board’s determination to swiftly curb inflation and financial risks, and its belief that the economy can weather virus outbreaks with less central bank support. The quarter-percentage-point increase to 1.25% brings the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
investing.com

Mexico eyeing market concentration on Citi sale, ministry says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican will pay close attention to the issue of market concentration as Citigroup (NYSE:C) prepares to sell its consumer banking business in Mexico, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. "The departure from our country of such a large consumer bank raises delicate matters for the finance...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Citigroup to exit consumer, small business, mid-market banking in Mexico

Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to exit the consumer, small business, and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex as part of its of its plan to focus its consumer banking business. Citi (C) stock rises 1.3% in after-hours trading. The bank will continue to operate a locally licensed banking business in Mexico through...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Citi to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, ending a two-decade-long retail effort that was the last of its consumer banking ventures outside the United States. Citi said it intends to focus its consumer banking business on global wealth...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Norway on track for March rate hike, central bank says

OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank said on Thursday it plans to raise its key policy interest rate in March, maintaining a campaign of tightening that began last year as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Norges Bank’s five-member monetary policy committee unanimously agreed to keep the...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Shopify teams up with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to make it easier for US merchants to sell to consumers in China

Canadian multinational e-commerce company Shopify announced today it has partnered with China’s JD.com to help U.S. merchants sell their goods in the world’s second-largest economy. The deal will let Shopify merchants in the US and Canada sell on JD’s cross-border platform JD Worldwide and open up access to its 550 million active customers in China.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Walmart says two top U.S. executives to leave - memo

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Friday Chief Merchandising Officer of its U.S. unit, Scott McCall, will retire and handover the reigns to grocery chief Charles Redfield, as it looks to capitalize on the gains it made during the pandemic. Redfield, who has led the U.S. grocery...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

281K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy