U.S. FCC announces winning bidders in 3.45 GHz auction

US operator AT&T was widely tipped to be the biggest spender in last year’s 3.45 GHz spectrum auction in the US and we now know that this was indeed the case. The regulator finally shared the names of the winning bidders and the amounts pledged for spectrum following the conclusion of the assignment phase of the auction. The high-value clock phase ended in November, with bidders having committed US$21.89 billion to the cause, while the assignment phase, which ran until early January, added just half a billion; the final total comes in at $22.5 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO