U.S. FCC announces winning bidders in 3.45 GHz auction

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced winning bidders from its 5G...

Reuters

AT&T leads bidders in $22.5 billion U.S. spectrum auction

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc led bidders in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) 5G spectrum auction of 3.45 GHz band spectrum, winning $9 billion in bids, the U.S. regulator said on Friday. The auction generated proceeds of $22.5 billion in total, the FCC said. T-Mobile (TMUS.O)won $2.9 billion...
WASHINGTON STATE
WebProNews

AT&T, Dish, and T-Mobile Top Spenders at FCC’s 5G Auction

AT&T, Dish, and T-Mobile were the biggest spenders at the latest auction for 5G spectrum. Wireless carriers are racing to deploy their 5G networks, with mid-band spectrum being the most desirable for speed, range, and penetration. AT&T and Verizon, in particular, have had to spend big to acquire mid-band, while T-Mobile inherited a wealth of it as a result of buying Sprint.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

AT&T, Dish Network dominate US 3.45GHz auction

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced results of Auction 110, revealing AT&T, Dish Network and T-Mobile US as the biggest winners of licences to use the 3.45GHz mid-band spectrum. AT&T outspent its competitors and secured more licences than any other bidder, committing just over $9 billion for 1,624 permits. Dish...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

AT&T spent big in US 3.45 GHz auction with Dish not far behind

US operator AT&T was widely tipped to be the biggest spender in last year’s 3.45 GHz spectrum auction in the US and we now know that this was indeed the case. The regulator finally shared the names of the winning bidders and the amounts pledged for spectrum following the conclusion of the assignment phase of the auction. The high-value clock phase ended in November, with bidders having committed US$21.89 billion to the cause, while the assignment phase, which ran until early January, added just half a billion; the final total comes in at $22.5 billion.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

AT&T, Weminuche Among Top Bidders in FCC’s 5G Spectrum Auction

AT&T, Weminuche, T-Mobile License, Three Forty-Five Spectrum and U.S. Cellular emerged as the top five bidders in the Federal Communications Commission’s auction of spectrum licenses for 5G wireless services in the 3.45 gigahertz band. FCC said Friday the 5G spectrum auction generated $22.5 billion in gross proceeds and that...
TECHNOLOGY
whtc.com

SoFi shares bounce after winning bank approval

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Softbank-backed U.S. online lender SoFi Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it received regulatory approvals to become a national bank, lifting its shares from a one-year low. The company said in a statement the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve approved its...
BUSINESS
