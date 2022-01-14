ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US aluminum producers placing 'big bets' on future: Aluminum Association

Investment in the US aluminum industry has been back on the rise with the surging economy in 2021, and domestic producers have announced over $800 million in expenditures for greenfield and expansion projects in just the last six months, Aluminum Association CEO Charles Johnson said Jan. 14. Not registered?....

Overreliance on China for graphite unsustainable – Nouveau Monde Graphite CEO

➤ Battery-makers often need graphite, a form of carbon, to make electric vehicle batteries, but an anticipated supply crunch this decade could threaten Western automakers' EV production targets, according to Eric Desaulniers, founder, president and CEO of Canadian company Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ➤ China, the world's top producer of...
US LNG WEEKLY: FOB cargo values fall again amid limited European slots

Scarce slot availability in Europe and tepid demand in Asia pushed down US Gulf Coast FOB daily export cargo values for the fourth straight week Jan. 11-18. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The drop was tempered by a further decline in shipping rates, which was...
European jet fuel bounce expected to draw in Asian supply in Q1

Europe expected to start attracting Asian cargoes, away from US. European jet fuel prices may come under pressure in Q1 as previously low volumes of supply from Asia increase to meet rising demand in the region, according to market participants. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
INTERVIEW: New CCS, hydrogen firm Lapis Energy gains private equity funding for low-carbon projects

A new Texas-based carbon sequestration and hydrogen development company, Lapis Energy, recently received origination funding from the private equity firm Cresta Fund Management to launch clean hydrogen and low carbon projects across the globe. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The investment enables Lapis...
Bill advances to recover state investment in aluminum mill project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill to recover the state’s $15 million investment in a long-stalled aluminum mill project promised for northeastern Kentucky. The bill won initial approval Wednesday from the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee. Committee members said they still hope the project becomes...
Novelis to build aluminum recycling plant in Kentucky by 2024

Novelis plans to construct an aluminum recycling plant in Kentucky that will be commissioned in 2024 and produce 240,000 mt/year of sheet ingot for North American automotive industry customers, the company said Jan. 11. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "The center will enable...
Bill aims to recover $15 million investment from proposed aluminum plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The chairman of the Kentucky Senate’s Appropriations and Revenue Committee has filed legislation to recover $15 million appropriated as an economic development incentive for a proposed aluminum plant in the Ashland area that has never been built. Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, filed the...
Europe’s power crunch sparks aluminum smelter meltdown

It’s turning into a winter of discontent for Europe’s aluminum smelters as they struggle to cope with rocketing power prices across the region. Four operators have announced curtailments totaling over half a million tonnes of annual production capacity, with others flexing output to mitigate power-load price spikes. European...
China imports 553,000 mt recycled steel in 2021 after two-year gap

China imported 553,053 mt of recycled steel in 2021, after permitting inflows of the raw material following a two-year hiatus, latest customs figures showed. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Volumes originating from Japan contributed 70.4% of the imports at 389,276 mt, followed by South Korea...
US, UK begin talks on metal tariffs, overcapacity

The US and UK officially began bilateral discussions Jan. 19 to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity and a tariff dispute between the two nations. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "The distortions that result from this excess capacity pose a serious threat to market-oriented...
BHP trims 2021-22 met coal guidance on La Nina, omicron

Omicron-related workplace absenteeism to continue in H1 2022: BHP. Australia's BHP on Jan. 19 trimmed its fiscal 2021-2022 (July-June) metallurgical coal production guidance as La Nina and omicron take their toll on the company's operations, while staying on course for its iron ore production. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
Aluminum company to expand in Todd County, create 140 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Aluminum producer and recycler Novelis will move forward with a Phase 2 expansion of its recently opened operation in Todd County with a roughly $365 million investment to construct a new recycling center that will create 140 jobs for local residents. “As we continue to...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum: Still Creating Value, Still A Buy

Challenged business segments provide opportunity for future upside. At this time last year, I wrote about Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) and was bullish on the stock. Over the past year, the company has returned around 40.82% vs 27.48% for the S&P 500. That is a pretty good return on the stock considering this is after coming off the higher levels earlier this year. I came back around and gave the stock another look to see if there was still any money to be made or whether the company has brought too many future returns forward. The company has a similar set of tailwinds/headwinds as they did last year and these all will play a part when looking at returns moving forward into the coming year. With all the share price appreciation, I will take a look and see if this is still a good stock for the price the market is asking. Then, look forward to seeing how the company can continue to grow through acquisitions and how this can effectively grow the top and bottom lines at the company. Most numbers in this article came from the company's recent quarterly results.
Wider discounts seen for prompt LNG cargo deliveries to Northwest Europe

Northwest Europe delivered LNG's discount to the Dutch TTF gas hub front-month contract price has widened significantly as cargoes fight for limited slots amid weaker-than-normal winter demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Opportunities to float longer to wait out the market -- given...
