US aluminum producers placing 'big bets' on future: Aluminum Association

Challenged business segments provide opportunity for future upside. At this time last year, I wrote about Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) and was bullish on the stock. Over the past year, the company has returned around 40.82% vs 27.48% for the S&P 500. That is a pretty good return on the stock considering this is after coming off the higher levels earlier this year. I came back around and gave the stock another look to see if there was still any money to be made or whether the company has brought too many future returns forward. The company has a similar set of tailwinds/headwinds as they did last year and these all will play a part when looking at returns moving forward into the coming year. With all the share price appreciation, I will take a look and see if this is still a good stock for the price the market is asking. Then, look forward to seeing how the company can continue to grow through acquisitions and how this can effectively grow the top and bottom lines at the company. Most numbers in this article came from the company's recent quarterly results.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO