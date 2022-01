If you're going to root for your team you have to look your best and do it in style! As the Griz were getting set to play their first playoff game in early December, I figured it was time to freshen up the wardrobe with a new Griz hoodie. I set out in search of a sweatshirt but didn't really love any of the options I was finding in stores around town. And if I'm going to be wearing it all the time I have to love it and not just like it. I ended up putting the purchase on hold until I could find something that called out to me.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO