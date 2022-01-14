ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Device Management Market projected to reach $20.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.8%

According to a new market research report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device management, Application Management, Security management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Mobile device management Market size to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.
CELL PHONES
houstonmirror.com

Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market is Booming Worldwide | RedPoint Global, Salesforce.com, Kitewheel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Energy Harvesting System Market Projected to Cross $1,057.7 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5%

The global energy harvesting system market size was valued at $511.6 million in 2020 and projected to reach $1,057.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. the global energy harvesting system market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years as there is growing importance and several research & development activities are being carried out on energy harvesting application. For instance, the application of energy harvesting system such as wireless sensor nodes that are used in the healthcare sector and implanted sensor nodes that are used in medical applications are gaining importance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Drone Analytics Market: On-Demand Type to Grow at $ 20,884.0 Million by 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Drone Analytics Market by Type, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global drone analytics market was valued at $2.71 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.57 billion by 2030, registering...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Cagr#Key Market#Imarc Group#Siloxanes Market#F B#Siloxanes Market Trends#Cyclic Siloxanes#Silicone
houstonmirror.com

Peanut Milk Market Is Witnessed To Garner $664.2 million by 2030

The global peanut milk market size was valued at $268.6 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $664.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The plant-based beverages are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Plant-based beverages act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk such as peanut milk, almond milk, among others , ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Intelligent Vending Machine Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Intelligent Vending Machine market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Intelligent Vending Machine market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Thermal Power Plant Market Projected to Cross $1,820.7 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2%

The global thermal power plant market was valued at $1,345.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $1,820.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030. Demand for thermal power plant has witnessed tremendous growth driven by escalating demand for energy on account of rapid industrialization and the increase in dependence on electrification. Rise in construction spending for developing residential buildings owing to the surge in population coupled with increase in disposable income is expected to consume more energy during the forecast period. Furthermore, national grids are getting pressurized which is resulting in increased demand-supply gap for power which is eventually driving the demand for thermal power plant, due to growing urbanization.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Hearables Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Hearables Market by Products (Headsets, Earbuds, Hearing Aids), Type (In Ear, On Ear, and Over Ear), Connectivity Technology (Wired and Wireless), and End User (Consumer, Industrial, and Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
houstonmirror.com

Demolition Robot Market is expected to reach $633,199.3 thousand by 2027 | at a CAGR of 16.2%.

This research report will give you deep insights about the Demolition Robot Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 210 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Overhead Cranes Market expected to reach $5,043.7 million in 2027 | at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Overhead Cranes Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 236 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Asia-Pacific Aluminum Cladding Panels Market is projected to reach $3,925.2 million | at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

This research report will give you deep insights about the Asia-Pacific Aluminum Cladding Panels Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 148 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Streaming Devices Market Overview, Top Key Players, Industry Growth Analysis, Forecast 2030

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Streaming Devices Market by Component, Sales Channel, Price Range, Application and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Smart Traffic Camera Market Analytical Report with Great Revenue of $32.34 Billion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

The global smart traffic camera industry generated $8.36 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $32.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030. Key industry players - Allied Vision, Axis Communications, E-Com Systems, Jenoptik, Flir Systems, Hikvision, Tattile, Imperx, Inc, Teledyne Dalsa, Siemens AG, Idemia, Motorola Solutions, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group Ab, and Vitronic Gmbh.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market is expected to reach $113,501.0 million | At a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026

This research report will give you deep insights about the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 260 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Filling Equipment Market expected to reach $23,499.4 million | at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Filling Equipment Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 290 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

At CAGR of 9.3%, Electronic Health Records Market is expected to reach USD 52.98 Billion in 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

Global Electronic Health Records Market is valued at USD 28.43 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 52.98 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. The growing challenge of chronic conditions in countries like the US, and increasing efficacy of EHR systems to reduce costs, presents a promising opportunity for players in the electronic health records market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Europe Debt Collection Software Market 2022-2027 Key Players, Marketing Strategies and Growth Analysis | xx

Allied Market Research published a report on the"Europe Debt Collection Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and End User (Institutions, Collection Agencies, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027″. It offers a comprehensive study of the market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Text Mining Market to See Booming Growth | RapidMiner, OpenText, Lexalitics

Latest released the research study on Global Text Mining - Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Text Mining - Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Text Mining -. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),OpenText Corporation (Canada),TIBCO Software (United States),RapidMiner (United States),SAS Institute (United States),SAP (Germany),Lexalitics (United States),MeaningCloud (United States),Quanovo Limited (United Kingdom),Confirmit (Norway),SmartMunk GmbH (Germany).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Bovine Gelatin Market Witnessed To Garner $6,153.8 million by 2030

The global bovine gelatin market size was valued at $2,811.5 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $6,153.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. Capsule & Tablets form of products held the major share in 2020, and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy