At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

The global cruiser bikes market was valued at $61.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $101.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. Cruiser bikes are luxurious bikes that are meant for travelling purpose as well as are preferred among individuals for their aesthetic looks. Cruiser bikes initially originated in early 20th century in North America, which were offered by some of the key manufacturers such as Harley-Davidson, Excelsior and Henderson. Cruiser bikes are made in such a style that the feet of the driver are placed forward on the bike while the driver sits slightly at the back on the bike. Typical cruiser engines emphasize easy ride-ability & shifting, with plenty of low-end torque but not necessarily large amounts of horsepower, traditionally V-twins but inline engines have become more common. Cruiser bikes with greater performance than usual, including more horsepower, stronger brakes and better suspension, are often called power cruisers.

