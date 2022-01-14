ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Ground Support Equipment Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

GSE Market by type, the powered GSE segment dominated the global ground support equipment market in 2019, in terms of revenue. However, the non-powered GSE segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Further, by application, the aircraft handling segment occupied the major part of the global ground support equipment market in 2019. However, the cargo handling segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Aluminum Casting Market by Process, End-use Sector and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Aluminum Casting Market by Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), End-use Sector (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global aluminum casting market size is estimated at USD 70.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 100.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The aluminum casting market is witnessing high growth owing to the growing demands from the transportation, building & construction, industrial sector and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. The increasing inclination towards consumer goods and other end-uses is also driving the market.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Network Communication Equipment Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Cisco Systems, Dell, HP

The Latest Released Network Communication Equipment market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Network Communication Equipment market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Network Communication Equipment market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco Systems, Dell, HP, Apple, Microsoft, Riverbed, Ubiquiti, Huawei, Aruba Networks, Broadcom, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise & Juniper.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Self-Compacting Concrete Market | Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Self Compacting Concrete Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Self Compacting Concrete market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
houstonmirror.com

Costume Jewelry Market to Explore Excellent Growth in future | Louis Vuitton, Stuller, Avon Products

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Costume Jewelry Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Costume Jewelry market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis Till 2027

According to the "Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Industrial Batteries Market 2021 - Global Industry Analysis and Future Growth Prospects to 2030

Global industrial batteries market is projected to reach $30.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. Battery technologies are an essential catalyst to unlock growth and new advances in sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), electronic devices, and battery energy storage (BES) for renewable energy. Increase in reliance on battery storage is significantly driving the demand for industrial batteries across the globe. Industrial batteries are majorly applicable across telecom & data communication, and energy sectors. Ongoing advancements in the industrial batteries due to innovative efforts have further enhanced the efficiency of these batteries, creating abundant growth opportunities in the global industrial batteries market share.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Aromatherapy Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis | Forecast 2027

According to the "Aromatherapy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Competition#Market Intelligence#Allied Market Research#Cagr
houstonmirror.com

Tokenization Market projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.0%

According to a new market research report "Tokenization Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application Area (Payment Security, User Authentication, and Compliance Management), Tokenization Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Tokenization Market size to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period. The Tokenization Market is fuelled by growing need to ensure continuous customer experience and maintain fraud prevention levels due to increasing financial frauds. The increase in online shopping across the globe has led to an increase in fraudulent activities, such as identity theft frauds, merchant and triangulation frauds, affiliate and clean frauds, phishing, pagejacking, and counter attacks. Tokenization helps protect businesses from the negative financial impact of data thefts. Even in case of breaches, with tokenization, valuable personal data is difficult to steal. Hence, tokenization can be helpful in ensuring the continuity of customer experience and maintaining fraud prevention levels.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Brown Hydrogen Market Projected to Cross $48.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%

The brown hydrogen market was valued at $30.4 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Factors that drive the brown hydrogen market growth are availability and less prices of raw material i.e., coal, and less production cost as compared to green hydrogen. However, the factors that hinder the market growth are high carbon foot print of coal gasification process and rising traction of green hydrogen. On the contrary, the rising investment and demand for hydrogen produced from coal gasification with carbon capture storage technology is expected to offer lucrative market opportunities during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Anti-Snoring Treatment Market Strategic Analysis, Industry Outlook and Future Scenarios | Forecast, 2020-2027

According to the "Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Public Safety Sensors Market Continues to Grow at an Alarming CAGR till 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Public Safety Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Acoustic Wave Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Gas Sensor, and Others) and Application (Indoor & Outdoor Gunshot Detector, Fall Detection, Flood Detection, Car Crash Detection, Infrastructure Failure Detectors and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Blood Vessels Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

According to the "Artificial Blood Vessels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Frozen Pizza Market is set to register $17,296 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.4%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Frozen Pizza Market by Crust Type, Topping and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global frozen pizza market was valued at $11,113 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $17,296 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the regular thin crust segment accounted for approximately three fifths of the share in the global market, in terms of value.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Anti-Refractive Coatings Market Still Has Room To Grow: Spectrum Direct, Eksma Optics, Rodenstock

Anti Refractive Coatings Market Research Study The exploration study consisted of both primary and secondary analysis techniques deriving market data. Government and public solicitation of ideas to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by private businesses around the world is called market forces. The objective is to obtain premium insights, quality data statistics, and information on aspects such as market scope, market size, share, and segments like service and product Types, Application / End-Use Sector, SWOT Analysis, and various geography evolving. In the regular version of this study, some of the profiled players are Spectrum Direct Ltd., Eksma Optics, Rodenstock GmbH, Optical Coatings Japan, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Enki Technology, Hoya Corporation, Zygo Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Majestic Optical Coatings, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Optics Balzers, Torr Scientific Limited, Lumentum Operations LLC, Essilor International, Evaporated Coatings, Inc., PPG Industries, Honeywell International, Carl Zeiss AG, Optimum RX Lens Specialists, Quantum Coating.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Forklift Battery Market to Witness Massive Growth, Emerging Technology Research Report by 2019-2025

Forklift Battery Market is the latest research study published by Ample Market Reports which evaluates the market, highlights opportunities to analyze risk side, and leverage strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing, Some of the key players profiled in the study are EnerSys, Chloride Batteries, Hoppecke, Trojan Battery, East Penn Manufacturing, Kalmar, Navitas Systems, Saft, Green Cubes Technology, Exide Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls, Triathlon Battery Solutions, Inc., Crown Battery, Midac Batteries S.P.A., Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Lithium Werks.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global LDPE Extrusion Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global LDPE Extrusion Coating market was valued at 3373.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report. The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Solid State Lighting Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Top Companies Revenue 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solid State Lighting Market by Type (Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED), and Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), and Application (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, and Specialty Lighting), and Industry Vertical (Residential, Industrial and Commercial, Medical, Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Smart Energy Market Steady Expansion and Comprehensive Growth By 2027

Global smart energy market is projected to reach $253.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. Smart energy is a cost-effective, sustainable, and secure energy system, which focuses on sustainable energy production while reducing the production cost. The smart energy system consists of smart electricity, smart gas, and smart thermal grids. In addition, the application of smart energy system can also eliminate need of conventional fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Seaweed Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2024

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Seaweed Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024 the global seaweed market size was valued at $4,097.93 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $9,075.65 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the red seaweed accounted for more than eight-ninths share of the global seaweed market, in terms of value.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy