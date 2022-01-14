At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new market research report "Tokenization Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application Area (Payment Security, User Authentication, and Compliance Management), Tokenization Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Tokenization Market size to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period. The Tokenization Market is fuelled by growing need to ensure continuous customer experience and maintain fraud prevention levels due to increasing financial frauds. The increase in online shopping across the globe has led to an increase in fraudulent activities, such as identity theft frauds, merchant and triangulation frauds, affiliate and clean frauds, phishing, pagejacking, and counter attacks. Tokenization helps protect businesses from the negative financial impact of data thefts. Even in case of breaches, with tokenization, valuable personal data is difficult to steal. Hence, tokenization can be helpful in ensuring the continuity of customer experience and maintaining fraud prevention levels.

