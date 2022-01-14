JPR Live Session: Stephanie Schneiderman (2022)

Song: “So Are We” (Live Acoustic) In Their Words: “The imagery of ‘So Are We’ toggles between hyper zoomed out and hyper zoomed in — trying to tie together the ungraspable ‘big’ with the infinitely small and how the details of everything between work together like the gears of a clock. The chorus idea is, if all of these things could possibly be so intricately placed with the others in mind, working together in all the details, maybe the same could be true of our relationship: ‘It all, maybe, was meant to be, and so are we.'” — Paul Johnson, Canyon City.

