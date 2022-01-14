JPR Live Session: Stephanie Schneiderman (2022)

Looking for a laugh during this weekend?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have a show for you.. The Bay Area’s favorite comedy show this weekend is at Milk Bar. Let’s celebrate the new year with laughs. Milk Bar is conveniently located at the top of Haight st, located near Prada 22, Ameoba, Escape From New York Pizza, and plenty of other tasty neighborhood spots. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest)Stand up live is a Comedy show for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
Comments / 0