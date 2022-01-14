Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

The global membrane pump market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020 and forecasted to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in investment in water treatment facilities and the oil & gas industry is expected to be the main driver of the global membrane pump market. Increased demand for fresh water as a result of rising population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization has boosted the market growth in developing countries. Many compact membrane pumps with simpler designs have been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs. This resulted in rise in membrane pump usage across a wide range of sectors, resulting in the membrane pump market's consistent expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, membrane pumps provide qualities, such as variable flow control, minimal maintenance costs, and little downtime, that make them excellent for a wide range of applications. Membrane pumps are well suited to transfer poisonous and corrosive fluids without leakage in various offshore drilling applications, which is expected to boost the membrane pump market during the forecast period. These are some of the membrane pump market trends observed globally.

