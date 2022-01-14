ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll results: Jan. 15

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 5 days ago

Should organizations and governments do more...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Our view: Be skeptical when evaluating poll results

Iowa Poll: Trump leads Biden in possible 2024 matchup. Iowa Poll: Over half favor legalizing recreational pot; over three-fourths favor expanding medical marijuana. Iowa Poll: Less than a third of Iowans support anti-abortion constitutional amendment. According to the Pew Research Center, polling involves surveying a broad range of opinions about...
IOWA STATE
wsgw.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Source for News (results)

(January 5 – 12) A poll at the end of 2021 indicates a downturn in ratings for news organizations from the previous year of 2020. Some say numbers are skewed because 2020 was the first year of COVID and it was a presidential election year. But, there is still...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Click10.com

Jan. 11 Election Results

There are three races some South Florida voters will casting their ballots for on Tuesday, including the race to replace the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Republican Jason Mariner are facing off for the District 20 seat, along with three others. District 33 voters will...
FLORIDA STATE
kggfradio.com

Poll Results

Jan 6: Today's Wilson Medical Center Question of the Day: What kind of snack do you prefer? Sweet or salty?
WILSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
kggfradio.com

Poll Results

Today's Wilson Medical Center Question of the Day: Today is National Milk Day. What kind of milk do you prefer?. Your email address is never published. Jan 11: Today's Wilson Medical Center Question of the Day: Today is National Milk Day. What kind of milk do you prefer?
WILSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy