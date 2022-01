Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick was right. Just over a month ago, Swarbrick told Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman there would always be something new to contend with as the man in charge of the Fighting Irish. The job wouldn’t ever slow down. So far, it hasn’t. Freeman has experienced just about everything but an on-field victory in his first six weeks on the job.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO