Sonora ISD Cites TEA Regs to Remain Open During Omicron Surge

SONORA, TX – Instead of closing down because of COVID-19, one Concho Valley School has chosen a different path.

As previously reported, a number of Concho Valley Schools closed their doors due to heavy amounts of COVID-19 infections spreading throughout the hallways.

Sonora ISD Superintendent claims he has no intention of following suit and wants to keep kids in the classroom.

The following is a letter sent out by Sonora's Superintendent Michael Kissire:

I know everyone has concerns over the recent COVID surge in Sonora and in the schools. We are mindful and working to stay ahead of the situation. Our custodial services are implementing additional disinfectant foggers after school hours. The initial District-wide round will be complete by Monday.

I have had questions about closing school. At this time, there are no conversations about closing school at Sonora ISD. At this point, admin has determined no benefit to closing the school for a short period of time. We must keep several things in mind when making those decisions. Staffing is a big component. Our neighbor schools that are closed have responded primarily to staff shortages. Some are still participating in EC/Athletics during the closure. That fact indicates that student illness is not the primary reason for closure. If we do miss days, they will have to be made up. TEA is offering no leeway in the current situation.

For reference: On January 13th, SISD had 6 staff members out for COVID. One staff member returned January 14th. Our staff absences are not any greater than they are at any other time of the year. Our Elementary student attendance was 89%, and the Secondary was 81.5%. Approximately one-third of the student absences (4% or 31/690) are specifically COVID related.

One of our main goals is to make sure that you have accurate information to base your opinions on. I will keep you informed and as safe as possible as we get through this surge. Thanks for all you do to protect our kids every day. It’s one of the many reasons I’m glad I’m in Sonora instead of anywhere else.

Michael Kissire Superintendent Sonora ISD