ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rockies-D-Backs schedule exhibitions unlikely due to lockout

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have announced the dates of two exhibition games in Las Vegas against Arizona, an increasingly unlikely event given spring training is threatened by Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The Rockies said Friday the games are scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the home of Oakland’s Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

MLB locked out players Dec. 2 following the expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations on core economics broke off until Thursday, when MLB made a new offer that resulted in little evident progress.

Signings and trades have been halted, and spring training will not start as scheduled on Feb. 16 unless there is an agreement.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Five MLB trades we'd like to see after the lockout, including Yankees and Phillies blockbusters

It has been seven weeks since the owners' lockout brought the hot stove season to a halt. Before the lockout we saw a free-agent signing frenzy unlike anything we've ever seen in baseball. Much like the MLB season itself, the offseason is usually a marathon, not a sprint, with moves trickling in throughout the winter. This year 25 of the top 50 free agents quickly signed, many within the days leading up to the lockout. It was a fun and hectic few days.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#Lockout#Ap#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles have two of MLB’s top six prospects, five of top 100 in Baseball America rankings

The Orioles’ developing farm system continues to reflect well in national rankings. Five Baltimore prospects ranked among Baseball America’s top 100 preseason prospects, including four of their past five first-round draft picks. Catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles’ first overall selection in 2019, retained his status as the game’s top prospect after moving into that echelon last season. At ...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Carlos Correa News

After seven seasons with the Houston Astros where he played a massive role in three World Series trips, All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is a free agent. And after failing to get the initial free agency offer he wanted, Correa has new representation. Last night ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Baseball’s lockout is spoiling the best part of winter for anxious Cubs and White Sox fans

The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

727K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy