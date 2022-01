(Bloomberg) -- When it comes to expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes, what was once seen as radical has practically become conservative. Just a few weeks ago, predicting that the Fed would raise rates four times in 2022 would have been considered wildly ambitious. Now, not only is that being priced in, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) CEO Jamie Dimon is saying the U.S. economy can handle even more.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO