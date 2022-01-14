ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.70 to $83.82 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.59 to $86.06. a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.63 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $4.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $4.90 to $1,816.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $22.92 an ounce and March copper fell 13 cents to $4.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.15 Japanese yen from 114.08 yen. The euro fell to $1.1416 from $1.1461.

Comments / 0

Related
kbnd.com

Crude Oil Prices Surge, Raising the Price of Gas

Climbing crude oil prices are sending pump prices higher despite lower demand for gas. Crude oil prices have surged to around $85 per barrel, elevating gas prices at a time of year when they are usually at seasonal lows. Triple A’s Marie Dodds says the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.31, its highest price since December 2021. The Oregon average is $3.92, now at its highest price since July 2014. And in Bend, the average for a gallon of regular is $4.02. According to Dodds, the jump in crude oil prices is fueled by the perception that the COVID-19 Omicron variant may ebb, allowing the world’s economies to expand.
BEND, OR
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Extends Rally Above $85

Crude oil price started a fresh increase above the $80.00 resistance. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $83.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD declined to 1.1310, and GBP/USD found support near 1.3565. Gold price remained well bid above the $1,800 support zone. Crude Oil...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Heating Oil#Gas Prices
FXStreet.com

Crude oil price maintains bullish momentum

US equities turned positive on Wednesday after strong quarterly earnings by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Procter & Gamble. The two banks published better-than-expected results, which were helped by the rising loan growth and investment banking revenues. P&G, on the other hand, reported strong revenues, helped by rising demand and prices. The company expects most of its costs will remain elevated in the first half of the year. The earnings season will continue later today, with the key companies to watch being Union Pacific, Fifth Third, Northern Trust, and Netflix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
go955.com

High oil prices boost commodity currencies, dollar rally stalls

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Higher commodity prices were supporting the Canadian and Australian dollars on Thursday, while a pause in this week’s rally in U.S. Treasury yields meant the dollar also marked time. The Aussie firmed 0.5% on Thursday extending advances the previous day. The Canadian dollar touched...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil extends gains after reports that an explosion disrupted flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

Oil futures gained more ground in electronic trading late Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices near $87 a barrel after settling at their highest level in more than seven years. Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas said it cut oil flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline after an explosion near the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, Reuters reported Tuesday. In a translated statement, Botas said the pipeline would be put back into operation as soon as possible, once necessary measures are taken. The pipeline carries more than 450,000 barrels from northern Iraq into the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan (Turkey), according to a tweet from Javier Blas, energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg. The news of the disruption to the pipeline's flow of oil follows Tuesday's price rise to their highest levels since 2014, which were triggered by an attack on oil infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. In electronic trading, February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.89, up from Tuesday’s settlement at $85.43.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

Gas Prices Increase in Florida as Crude Oil Prices Rise

AAA released a report this week showing Florida gas prices are being dragged higher by the rising price of oil. The U.S. price for crude increased 6 percent last week, as global supplies struggle to meet demand, with the average gallon of gas costing $3.22 in Florida on Tuesday, up three cents from the start of last week but below the national average of $3.31 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Japan’s imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday. Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Commodity and Cryptos: Oil breaks out, Gold hovers, Cryptos lower

The best trade on Wall Street for many traders is the rally in crude prices and energy stocks. A lot of fundamentals just flipped to bullish and that could have oil prices continue to push higher. The Houthi drone attack on the UAE reignited worries about potential supply disruptions in the region. OPEC+ is falling short of hitting their production quotas and if geopolitical tensions continue to heat up, Brent crude might not need much of a push to get to $100 a barrel. It seems a handful of countries and regions, such as UAE, Libya, Kazakhstan, Canada and North Dakota can have a disruption in crude production at anytime from geopolitical tensions or due to cold weather.
BUSINESS
AFP

Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

727K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy