Tyson Campbell discusses growth as a rookie, vision for team's future

It’s hard to evaluate Jacksonville’s 2021 draft class so far. Aside from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, not many of them made much of an impact as rookies. The exception to this is Tyson Campbell, the team’s selection at the top of the second round.

Campbell had some question marks coming out of Georgia, and considering the Jags had used the ninth overall pick on cornerback C.J. Henderson the prior draft, some were critical of the move. However, it has certainly paid off. Henderson was traded to Carolina after just three games, where he has continued to struggle, and Campbell progressed very nicely after being inserted into the starting lineup.

He’s one of the few bright spots this team has moving forward, and he credited both his resolve and his coaches for his steady development throughout the season.

“To begin the season, it was a little bit of growing pains, getting used to the speed of the game and finding myself in the defense,” Campbell said. “But I stuck with it, kept working hard, kept trusting my position coaches, Coach Walton, Coach Joe Danna and just kept pushing, just never gave up and just having faith in God that eventually it’s all coming together for me. When it did, of course, I stayed humble and stayed focused. The main goal is to just get better each and every week and I just took it that way. I took it as a day-by-day mindset just trying to find something to get better at each and every day. (I’m) definitely glad about this win we had yesterday, finishing on the right note, and having some momentum coming into next season. But this offseason, I just want to get better in every aspect whether it be lifting weights and of course working on technique.”

The Jaguars enter a crucial offseason after a 3-14 year awarded them the first-overall pick for the second year in a row. The Urban Meyer experiment proved to be an unmitigated disaster, both on and off the field, and the veteran college coach was fired just 13 games into his Jacksonville tenure.

In replacing Meyer, they must land a coach who can make the right hires to develop the pieces the team already has in place, namely Lawrence, who struggled a bit as a rookie but ended the year with some momentum after his best game of the season in the Week 18 win over Indianapolis.

Campbell said that he has faith in the organization to make the right hire.

“Just win, that’s about it,” he said when asked what he wants from the next head coach. “Everybody wants to win so everybody has that mindset. We’re going to be in good hands. I trust the management and everyone upstairs to find the perfect coach for this organization, so I have no worries about that.”

Jaguars fans may not be as confident given the team’s 42-119 record since owner Shad Khan bought the franchise in 2012, but it’s interesting insight from one of its top young players, regardless.

Campbell was one of the few bright spots this season, and he seems to be a player the Jaguars can build around. Based on these quotes, it seems as if he’s focused on taking another step forward in his sophomore season.