ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Intel reportedly picking Ohio for factory that also had a chance at landing in Central Texas

By 7871,40658
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intel's reported plan for such a facility is in keeping with CEO Pat Gelsinger's goal to establish...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Business Journal

Wheel raises $150M to fuel booming telehealth business

Telehealth startup Wheel has raised a $150 million series C round, the largest funding for an Austin company so far this year. The company has now raised $216 million since launching in 2018, with the latest injection cementing its place among the buzziest startups operating in the Texas capital. Wheel has created a virtual health care marketplace, connecting patients with companies and clinicians across the care spectrum. Services facilitated by Wheel include telehealth, lab testing and remote patient monitoring — using smart devices to help a diabetic patient virtually calibrate an insulin sensor, for example.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

More than $23B changed hands in Austin’s housing market in 2021

When homes did hit the market, they went fast. On average, a house was only listed for 20 days in the Austin area before it was scooped up by a buyer, less than half the amount of time houses spent on the market in 2020. This story dives into the latest statistics available for the local housing market. Plus, check out ABJ's list of the top Realtors in the metro.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Business
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Business
Austin Business Journal

Journal Profile: How Amir Hajimaleki's Iranian roots influence his budding Austin food empire

Some of Amir Hajimaleki’s earliest memories are of the Iran-Iraq war, which began in 1980, before he was born. He found peace in the flavors cooked in his home kitchen and carried that with him to the U.S. and into a variety of restaurants. He and his brother have multiple restaurants, with a couple more on the way. Click through to read about this busy chef's business plans, motivation and daily routines.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#The Washington Post#Abj
Austin Business Journal

Rental side of housing market also scorching

New numbers from ApartmentData.com show that median rent in the Austin metro jumped 25% year-over-year to reach the highest level of all major Texas metros. Demand is high and persistent: In the past year, 14,763 new units opened in Austin, but 22,281 were “absorbed,” meaning they went from being vacant or not on the market to being occupied.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Austin Business Journal

Meta leases up all office space in Austin's tallest tower in historic deal

Months of speculation have come to an end as California-based Meta Platforms Inc. — the parent company of Facebook — recently leased the entire commercial half of Sixth and Guadalupe, the 66-story high-rise under construction downtown that will be Austin's tallest building when finished. The social media company has also pledged hundreds more jobs in the Texas capital.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Real Estate Roundup: Alabama firm buys suburban land for rentals; Austin firm scoops up prime downtown site

Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development recently bought 30 acres in Pflugerville with plans for a unique 463-unit community that will combine both single-family and multifamily rentals. Meanwhile, Austin-based Wilson Capital has purchased the downtown Avenue Lofts and alluded to plans for more dense housing . Get the details on those deals and many more in this roundup.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
710
Followers
2K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy