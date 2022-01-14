ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson, ACC feel Playoff Expansion is Not the Right Thing to Do

By Will Vandervort
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jzw2Z_0dm4j5w000

The Atlantic Coast Conference feels this is not the right time to expand the College Football Playoff and Clemson is right in front of this stance.

On a call with reporters Friday morning, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said the league is very much aligned in its position that now is not the right time to expand the CFP. He says ACC coaches, including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, are “unanimous” in their belief that this is not the right time.

According to Phillips, Clemson players have also expressed concerns about adding to what is already a 15-game schedule for the two teams who ultimately play for the national championship. The Clemson players can give this perspective considering the Tigers have played a 15-game schedule four times in the CFP era and have been to the playoff six times.

Phillips said the sport needs to make sure its house in order first before moving forward on playoff expansion. The ACC Commissioner said the league is ultimately in favor of expanding the playoff, but said, “there are much large issues facing us.”

Those issues, according to tweets from the Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, include health/safety for student-athletes, length of the season, academics and the NCAA environment.

“We don’t have a college football Playoff problem. We have a college football and collegiate athletics slash NCAA problem,” Phillips said.

Phillips believes leaders should be focused on reforming college athletics—issues such as NIL, transfer portal and more—and not just expanding the playoffs a few years early.

Xavier Thomas Announces NFL Draft Decision

After a strong senior season at Clemson, Xavier Thomas has made a decision regarding his future.

Clemson blows another lead

After seizing a 23-point lead with 7:11 to play in the first half, Clemson once again lost it. This time it was to Boston College, as the Eagles rallied to down the Tigers, 70-68, at Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday night.

Recruiting Insider: Clemson Set to Host CB, Others Set to Visit on Junior Day

Moussa Kane is set to take another visit to Clemson

“Increased access to the CFP can and absolutely will be addressed as we move forward,” he said. “Not before making sure our house is in order.”

The ACC has three main concerns: 1) too many unanswered questions related to athlete health/safety/length of season; 2) overall disruption in college athletics; and 3) wants a holistic review of CFB that includes athletes' feedback.

Phillips’ news comes four days after CFP leaders failed to come to an agreement on expanding the four-team playoff field, which wrapped up year eight with Georgia beating Alabama in the national championship game this past Monday. However, they did not rule out that expansion could still take place before the end of the current 12-year contract which runs through the 2025 football season.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported the expansion format, along with revenue distribution, bowl game and automatic bids for Power 5 champions are other reasons for the delay. However, some have painted the ACC as the reason for why expansion of the CFP is being delayed, but Phillips says he has continued to collaborate with other conferences.

“It’s not just the ACC. There are issues everyone has,” he said. “I don’t know that this is some type of monumental moment in our process.”

Phillips said the ACC has held its position on CFP expansion since mid-November. He said the league’s stance also has nothing to do with the conference’s desire to have Notre Dame join as a full-time member.

The ACC is no longer attached to the eight-team model when it comes to CFP expansion talks and says the four-team model is the best thing it can do right now until the issues Phillips outlined above are addressed.

“We’re not opposed to expansion at some point,” Phillips said. “Right now, we don’t feel like that’s the right thing to do.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Xavier Thomas
The Spun

U.S. Rep Getting Crushed For What He Said To Nick Saban

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and other key sports figures penned a letter on Tuesday to Sen. Joe Manchin regarding voting rights legislation. “We are all certain that democracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; the referees are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted,” Saban and others wrote, via a press release. “So we are united now in urging Congress to exercise its Constitutional responsibility to enact laws that set national standards for the conduct of Federal elections and for decisions that determine election outcomes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cops called after Georgia fans bark at Indianapolis restaurant

Georgia fans are known for making themselves heard ahead of football games. In this case, they started their familiar sing-along tune at Indianapolis’ famous St. Elmo Steak House. One fan began by shouting, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” as several Bulldog fans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#College Athletics#American Football#Acc#Playoff Expansion#Cfp#Tigers#Athletic#Nil#Eagles
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Boston College
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy