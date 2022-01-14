Miller sets Highland office hours

The fight over voting rights has gone from partisan to personal. President Biden and his Democratic allies, furious with Republicans for opposing voting rights protections they had embraced for decades, are lashing out across the aisle with racially charged assertions that the GOP would rather secure power than ensure civil rights.
Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the...
New York (CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out new, specific details about what her office believes to be "misleading or fraudulent" financial statements from former President Donald Trump's business empire in a late-night court filing on Tuesday. The new filing seeks to compel the testimony...
Washington — Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch publicly refuted reports on Wednesday that the two were at odds over mask-wearing during proceedings at the Supreme Court, calling the reporting "false." In a rare joint statement released through the court, the two justices said the notion that...
Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with a bid by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas to dismantle a provision of federal campaign finance law that caps the amount of money a candidate can be repaid for personal loans made to their campaign. The restriction at issue...
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire that ripped through a New York City high-rise. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning rapper had offered the financial relief for victims of the fire in the Bronx, where she grew up.
