Brandon makes Dean's List

Telegraph
 5 days ago

MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — Emma Louise Brandon earned a 3.5...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

thecastrocountynews.com

ASU announces list of graduates, Dean’s List

Angelo State University announced its list of Fall 2021 graduates and the ASU Dean’s List, with several from Dimmitt and Nazareth. Angelo State University conferred 658 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 657 graduates, including Leilanni Cordova of Nazareth, during the 2021 fall commencement exercises on Dec. 11, 2021, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Rockwell named to dean's list

Sydney Rockwell of Jacksonville has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. Rockwell is among 380 students who earned dean's list honors.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Local Students Make The Dean's List At Rockhurst University

KANSAS CITY, MO - Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fremont Tribune

University of Sioux Falls dean's list

The University of Sioux Falls has named more than 550 students to the fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale. Fremont: Cassidy Feenstra, elementary education; Derek Smith, criminal justice and psychology. Yutan: Rylie Jones, business administration.
COLLEGES
State
Arkansas State
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Blumenberg named to dean's list

Alyssa Blumenberg of Greenfield has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a 3.25 or higher grade point average.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Fremont Tribune

Morningside University dean's list

Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of...
COLLEGES
hamlethub.com

Stonehill College: Fall 2021 Dean's List

The following local students have been named to the Stonehill College Dean's list for Fall 2021. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Mary Galgano of Brewster,...
BREWSTER, NY
Sand Hills Express

MPCC Releases President’s And Dean’s Lists

Mid-Plains Community College announces fall President’s List. A total of 131 students qualified for the President’s List during the 2021 fall semester at Mid-Plains Community College. To make the list, each student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade...
COLLEGES
Person
Emma Louise
hamlethub.com

Mahopac Resident Makes DeSales University Fall 2021 Dean's List

Kevin Valdes, a resident of Mahopac and majoring in Medical Studies, made the 2021 Fall Dean's List at DeSales University. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours. DeSales University, in Center Valley, PA, is a private, coeducational,...
MAHOPAC, NY
Summit Daily News

Summit students make fall 2021 dean’s, president’s lists at college

With the fall 2021 semester complete, several Summit students got to celebrate making the dean’s or president’s lists at college. Jake Levinson of Breckenridge made the dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. Students must earn a GPA between 3.7 and 4.0 to be named to the dean’s list.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
thecheyennepost.com

CSC announces Dean's List

Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the Dean's List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student's preferred home address.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM announces 2021 Fall Dean’s List

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has released its dean’s list for the 2021 fall sessions. Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list. At the end of the fall, spring and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six […] The post CSM announces 2021 Fall Dean’s List appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
Duxbury Clipper

Dean’s list

Kyle Parry was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. Anna O’Malley was recognized on Slippery Rock University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Henry Najarian, Rose Najarian, Emersyn Fisher-Bailey, Charlotte Bennett and Landry Fisher-Bailey were named to the first-term honor...
COLLEGES

