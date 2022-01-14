Brandon makes Dean's List

Angelo State University announced its list of Fall 2021 graduates and the ASU Dean’s List, with several from Dimmitt and Nazareth. Angelo State University conferred 658 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 657 graduates, including Leilanni Cordova of Nazareth, during the 2021 fall commencement exercises on Dec. 11, 2021, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.
KANSAS CITY, MO - Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the...
The University of Sioux Falls has named more than 550 students to the fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale. Fremont: Cassidy Feenstra, elementary education; Derek Smith, criminal justice and psychology. Yutan: Rylie Jones, business administration.
Alyssa Blumenberg of Greenfield has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a 3.25 or higher grade point average.
Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of...
The following local students have been named to the Stonehill College Dean's list for Fall 2021. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Mary Galgano of Brewster,...
Mid-Plains Community College announces fall President’s List. A total of 131 students qualified for the President’s List during the 2021 fall semester at Mid-Plains Community College. To make the list, each student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade...
AMERICUS, GA (01/06/2022)– Brooklyn Liebert, a resident of Social Circle, GA, made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or...
Kevin Valdes, a resident of Mahopac and majoring in Medical Studies, made the 2021 Fall Dean's List at DeSales University. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours. DeSales University, in Center Valley, PA, is a private, coeducational,...
With the fall 2021 semester complete, several Summit students got to celebrate making the dean’s or president’s lists at college. Jake Levinson of Breckenridge made the dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. Students must earn a GPA between 3.7 and 4.0 to be named to the dean’s list.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named nearly 1,100 students who have been honored for their academic achievements by being named to the President’s List and the Dean’s List at M State for Fall Semester 2021., including a number of students from around the Lakes Area.
Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the Dean's List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must have completed at 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student's preferred home address.
The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has released its dean’s list for the 2021 fall sessions. Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list. At the end of the fall, spring and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six […]
Kyle Parry was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. Anna O’Malley was recognized on Slippery Rock University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Henry Najarian, Rose Najarian, Emersyn Fisher-Bailey, Charlotte Bennett and Landry Fisher-Bailey were named to the first-term honor...
