Go for the Gold With Suni Lee's PrettyLittleThing Activewear Collection

This year is all about looking good and feeling even better. And the newest activewear capsule collection from Adidas and Peloton is finally here to help us do just that. Whether you're an avid Peloton user, a committed Adidas-wearer (we're all here for the brand loyalty), or just someone trying to jump back on the fitness wagon this new year, the latest apparel drop from the brands is fitted with everything you'll need to elevate your workout style for 2022 and beyond -- with sleek tights and leggings, pretty bomber jackets, tank tops, tees, gender-neutral joggers and so much more.

FITNESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO