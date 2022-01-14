Go for the Gold With Suni Lee's PrettyLittleThing Activewear Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Dakota Fanning’s makeup journey began at age 5, getting her face done professionally for on-screen roles for “ER” and “CSI.”
Of course, her makeup routine has evolved since her days as an amenable kid in the makeup trailer but really, the basics of her “no makeup makeup look,” as she describes it to Variety, haven’t changed much at all. In fact, one of the first...
