ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fired! White Couple Loses Job After Video Showing Racist Tirade On New York Train

By Zack Linly
The Light 103.9
The Light 103.9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hcd4X_0dm4hnQB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U41gO_0dm4hnQB00

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty


A t some point, racist white people are going to have to learn that throwing bigot tantrums in public spaces might not work out well for them in the digital age where literally everyone has a camera on them at all times.

Two pigment-redacted New Yorkers were riding the train home from a basketball game when they were reportedly approached by a family of brown people with accents and apparently that was enough to trigger their hatred because they got themselves caught on camera shouting at them, throwing liquid at them and declaring that “these f**king foreigners ain’t taking over my f**king country!” (I mean, you would think residents of New York would be used to the melting pot by now, but it appears some people can’t be desensitized out of their bigotry.)

Liz Edelkind told NBC New York that she was with her 10-year-old son, her husband and two others, as they were on their way home from a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden when she asked the white couple if they could change seats so her family could all sit together —and that’s when all caucasified hell broke loose.

“The couple started to verbally attack me, calling me curse words, immigrant, that I don’t pay taxes, that I have no rights in this country,” Edelkind said, adding that she was initially baffled by their behavior because her family “had nothing to do with them.”

“They threw beer at us,” she continued. “My pastor and her husband, and my husband, got in the way to protect me.” NBC noted that “a social media post from someone who claimed to witness the incident also said beer was thrown, and that the couple referred to Edelkind and her group as ‘foreigners.’”

“How dare they assume because I look or sound different that I am not a U.S. citizen,” Edelkind said. (Oh sis —welcome to America.)

So now the MTA police are now investigating the incident, but so far no arrests have been made. NBC did, however, speak with an attorney for the white couple’s employer who confirmed that they were both fired.

Don’t be surprised if they blame those pesky “foreigners” and not their own unmitigated whiteness for costing them their jobs.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Cruel ‘Karen’ Judge Ridicule Elderly Cancer Patient For Being Too Weak To Take Care Of His Yard

Herschel Walker Promoted Magical ‘Mist’ That Will ‘Clean You From COVID’…Yes, You Read That Right

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3944359" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Talk 1490

White Dad Faces Felony Hate Crime Charge After Racist Altercation With Daughter, Black Student On Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In today’s episode of The Racist Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Bigot Tree, a racist white man in Washington state is facing a felony hate crime charge after his allegedly racist daughter and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation with a Black student at their high school. The girls’ father, a whole adult, is accused of threatening to kill the Black teen, calling him racial slurs and showing up with his daughter at the Black student’s job to follow and harass him.
MONROE, WA
uticaphoenix.net

Kristen Caravana and Justin Likerman: Racist Couple Lose Their Job

A Huntington Empire Toyota dealership has fired two employees after a video of them showing them throwing a beer at an foreign family on the Long Island train goes viral. The two employees have been identified as Kristen Caravana and Justin Likerman. The incident occurred on January 10th. The family was on their way home from a New York Knicks game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

New York Mother Attacked With A Racist Tirade While Riding

New York police have launched an investigation after a family said they faced a hate-filled tirade from a couple on a train. Speaking with NBC New York, Liz Edelkind said the incident happened when she was going back home with her family and some friends after watching a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in December.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black America Web

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called “Karen” being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Whiteness#Racism#New Yorkers#F King#Lirr Train#Nbc New York
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
MTA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Male Stabbed to Death By White Man Over Parking Dispute Demands Accountability

The family of a 27-year-old Black male who was stabbed to death in St. Paul, Minnesota, by a white male one month ago is still seeking answers. On Thursday, the family of Arnell “AJ” Stewart held a press conference expressing their outrage over the fact Stewart’s killer was released on a $500,000 bond a few days after the Dec. 2 murder, Star Tribune reports. His mother, Tabitha Lewis, is heartbroken over the loss of her son on her birthday, one day after he was fatally stabbed over a parking dispute.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Radar Online.com

Lil Baby's Alleged Baby Mama Shows Off Another Photo Of Rapper's Alleged Child

Lil Baby's alleged baby mama Shi Anderson is not backing down after accusing the rapper of being the father to her 10-year-old son. Anderson drew attention from fans this month after posting pictures of Lil Baby's childhood photo next to her son to prove their resemblance to each other — claiming the rapper is the father.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

VIDEO: Black Twitter Accused Khloe Kardashian Of Using Her Black Daughter As A Shield After Racist Clip Resurfaces

Perennial Black woman wannabe Khloe Kardashian caught heat –again – on social media after a clip of the reality star using the n-word resurfaced. The clip regained traction on January 6, and the 37-year old Good American founder tried to perform damage control on the fallout by posting a photo of her mixed but phenotypically Black daughter on Instagram on January 9. The problematic clip revealed Khloe was having a conversation with the other wannabe – sister Kim on the old Keeping Up With The Kardashians footage.
CELEBRITIES
The Light 103.9

The Light 103.9

249
Followers
151
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Inspiration Station

 https://thelightnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy