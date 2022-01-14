ODOT prepares for possibility of snow on Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley has the potential for snow on Sunday and the Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for any weather that we may have to deal with.

According to ODOT, 1,700 snow plows across the state will hit the road as soon as the first flakes fall.

ODOT previously said it wanted to hire about 500 season drivers this winter. Matt Bruning, ODOT press secretary, told News Center 7 that they have filled about 75 percent of those positions statewide.

Bruning said that due to not hitting the hiring total, it could take ODOT a little longer clearing the roads in the event of snow.

“Our goal is two hours on primary roads and we hit that goal 95 percent of the time, but this year it might be a little bit slower,” Bruning.

ODOT said it is still looking for people who have their commercial driver’s license to drive snow plows.

Over the past few days, drivers have been putting down brine on the roads. Bruning explained that the rock salt and water mixture is on roads to give drivers an advantage against the snow before it falls.

“What happens is the water evaporates and leaves behind salt residue and as traffic drivers go over that, over a day or two, that will spread out over that pavement,” Bruning said. “And that’s what helps give us the head start and that is good until it rains or some kind of liquid washes it off.”

