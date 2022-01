I had no idea that Betty White was a Disney Legend. There are so many fun facts and so much to celebrate from her 99 years of life; we will all miss this beloved American icon. She passed away over the holidays, not quite making it with us to the new year ahead. Her Disney ties run deep, her comedy continues to light up our television screens, and even now she keeps me calm on those nights of insomnia when fears try to overcome me. I turn on the television to find The Golden Girls (because it’s always on TV or streaming at 2 a.m.) and her class act and grace keep my mind sane, allowing me to fall asleep with Rose chatting within my subconscious.

