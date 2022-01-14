Georgia’s championship celebration to air live exclusively on Channel 2

With less than a month left of the regular season, Class 4A’s top 10 programs are squaring off and showcasing which teams are peaking at the right time. On the girls side, Cedar Shoals fell 39-34 in battle with Region 8 foe Flowery Branch, but the Jaguars followed it up with a big 65-53 win over Chestatee in a top 10 showdown. Cedar Shoals was able to shake off that defeat in part to a 23-point, eight rebound effort by junior Ashley Lester and senior teammate Deshauna Foote’s 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Over in Region 6, Marist held off Arabia Mountain 42-36 last Tuesday and improved to 4-0 in region play in the process. The War Eagles fell to Galloway on Friday and their record dropped to 12-3, however, all three losses came outside of the classification. The biggest winner in Class 4A this weekend was arguably Luella, who defeated Class 6A powerhouse Carrollton 49-44 in the J4 Sports MLK Holiday Invitational on Tuesday. Leading the way was Trinity Layton, who paced the Lions with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

MCDONOUGH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO