Athens, GA

Georgia’s championship celebration to air live exclusively on Channel 2

By AJC Sports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Channel 2 Action News will provide over four hours of live coverage of the parade and celebration of Georgia’s College Football Playoff national championship from Athens on...

Players from Georgia lead No. 2 Auburn against Bulldogs

ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs will get a close look at what they could have been Tuesday night when they visit Auburn. The Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC), who just moved up to No. 2 in the latest polls, feature eight players from the state of Georgia. Those players include leading scorer Jabari Smith, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Fayetteville; 7-1 center Walker Kessler, a sophomore from Newnan and son of a UGA letterman; and K.D. Johnson, a first-year transfer from Georgia.
AUBURN, GA
Georgia football player charged with property damage

ATHENS – One Georgia football player appears to have over-celebrated the Bulldogs’ recent national championship. William Mote, a sophomore from Hoover, Ala., and Georgia’s long snapper for punts, was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police on Jan. 12, about 12 hours after the Bulldogs returned home from the College Football Playoff Championship game in Indianapolis. He was charged with criminal damage to property, a second-degree felony.
ATHENS, GA
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at the Falcons’ free-agent class

In the 315th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter and columnist Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution evaluate the Falcons’ free-agency situation heading into the 2022 offseason. They discuss the class in three tiers, and we hear from Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith about working together, their free-agency process and their salary-cap situation.
NFL
Georgia Tech falls to Wake Forest as shooting woes continue

Not the return of center Rodney Howard nor the appearance of a team that Georgia Tech had defeated without ceasing could stop the Yellow Jackets’ slide Wednesday night. Errant shooting and poor defense of the basket prompted the Jackets’ ninth loss in 11 games, an 80-64 defeat to Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion. The Demon Deacons broke a 14-game road losing streak to the Jackets, having last defeated Tech in Atlanta in 2004.
ATLANTA, GA
Class 2A blog: Columbia boys lean on experience

Top-ranked Eagles return 9 players from last year’s finalist team. Last season, the Columbia Eagles were referred to by their coach, Dr. Phil McCrary, as the “cardiac kids” for their tendency to take games down to the wire before pulling out a win. That team, led by the clutch play of Kawasicki Ricks, finished runners-up to Pace Academy in an all-Region 6-2A championship.
ATLANTA, GA
After one good season, Josh Pastner’s Yellow Jackets back in ‘desperate mode’

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury’s constituents were upset with football coach Geoff Collins after another losing season. His attempt to calm the waters included making the case for patience in a November letter to supporters. As examples of the potential payoff, Stansbury cited Tech’s men’s basketball and volleyball programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Class 4A Blog: Luella girls, McDonough and Monroe boys hit their stride

With less than a month left of the regular season, Class 4A’s top 10 programs are squaring off and showcasing which teams are peaking at the right time. On the girls side, Cedar Shoals fell 39-34 in battle with Region 8 foe Flowery Branch, but the Jaguars followed it up with a big 65-53 win over Chestatee in a top 10 showdown. Cedar Shoals was able to shake off that defeat in part to a 23-point, eight rebound effort by junior Ashley Lester and senior teammate Deshauna Foote’s 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Over in Region 6, Marist held off Arabia Mountain 42-36 last Tuesday and improved to 4-0 in region play in the process. The War Eagles fell to Galloway on Friday and their record dropped to 12-3, however, all three losses came outside of the classification. The biggest winner in Class 4A this weekend was arguably Luella, who defeated Class 6A powerhouse Carrollton 49-44 in the J4 Sports MLK Holiday Invitational on Tuesday. Leading the way was Trinity Layton, who paced the Lions with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Indie horror film with Atlanta roots finds its scare power in South American folklore

AJ and Gillie Jones got engaged in early 2020. Instead of having a lavish wedding, they asked their families to invest the funds intended for the nuptials into a movie. The film, which marks AJ’s directorial debut (he also wrote the script and stars) and Gillie’s first feature acting role, was shot over a 21-day period, in a state park just outside of Orlando, Florida. When the crew wrapped, the couple said their vows on set.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta United trying to set a standard on Day 1 of camp

Though missing its manager and almost half its roster, Atlanta United held its training session for the MLS season Tuesday at its training ground in Marietta. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, one of the team’s captains last season, said being familiar with Gonzalo Pineda after his arrival during the middle of the 2021 season should make this a more efficient training camp. Pineda couldn’t be there Tuesday because he is in the health and safety protocols. The session was led by assistant Rob Valentino.
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

