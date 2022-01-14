ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Park High School Retires John Hetland’s Baseball Jersey

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 5 days ago

Officer John Hetland died as a hero. Hetland served as a Police Officer for the Racine Police Department. On June 17, 2019, Hetland was shot to death by Dalquavis Ward during an armed robbery at Teezers Bar, 1936 Lathrop Ave.

Hetland died attempting to stop a crime. He gave the ultimate sacrifice by protecting the bartender from the armed gunman. It resulted in a tragedy. While off duty, Hetland’s actions testify to what it means to be a hero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlfeK_0dm4fpaJ00
Park High School men’s baseball team poses for a photo with John Hetland’s retired jersey Credit: Washington Park High School

Panthers Raise Funds

To raise money for the John Hetland Memorial Scholarship, the school sold baseball hats. These one-of-a-kind caps had Officer Hetland’s badge number (1928) on the side, and his retired jersey number 10 embossed on the other side. This special tribute to Hetland will go on to impact students in the county through his memorial scholarship.

Park High School’s Athletic Director stated that members of the Racine Police Department and friends of Officer Hetland attended the ceremony where they received the donation and were able to watch the presentation of the retired jersey. The jersey will be hung in the Park High School Fieldhouse foyer.

The Memorial Scholarship

The John Hetland Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship provided by the Racine Police Association.

In 2021, Hannah C. Curtin, who was a senior at Union Grove High School was awarded the memorial scholarship. Additionally, an athletic scholarship in Hetland’s honor was awarded to Elizabeth P. Hanstedt, who was a senior at Racine Horlick High School.

Individuals in Racine County applying for scholarships must meet the following criteria:

  1. Must have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or above at the end of the 1st semester.
  2. Must be graduating at the end of the school year.
  3. Must be accepted to and enrolled in a two- or four-year college at the time the scholarship is awarded.

In addition to the funds that Park High School’s baseball team and booster club raised, ongoing donations are still being collected. Direct donations to the Racine Police Association. If writing a check, write “John Hetland Memorial Fund” in the memo section. All donations can be mailed to the Racine Police Association, 730 Center St., Racine, WI 53403 c/o JH#1928.

Paying it Forward

If you are unable to donate, there are other ways to give. Consider paying it forward in Hetland’s honor. A Facebook page called “Our Hero – Paying It Forward for John Hetland” was made shortly after his death. Community members are encouraged to pay it forward or share how others have shown kindness in their lives.

Anyone and everyone are welcome to join and continue the officer’s legacy.

Local News

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Have a story worth sharing? Contact Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Waukesha North survives competitive clash with Oak Creek 65-62

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Waukesha North nabbed it to nudge past Oak Creek 65-62 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 19. In recent action on January 8, Waukesha North faced off against Slinger and Oak Creek took on Sussex Hamilton on January 15 at Sussex Hamilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
OAK CREEK, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Optimist Club Offers $6K in Academic Scholarships

Do you know someone who is graduating high school or currently in college? Racine students who plan on enrolling full-time for the 2022-2023 academic school year are encouraged to apply for one of six $1,000 scholarships. The Wednesday Racine Optimist Club will be offering these academic scholarships for higher education...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
Racine County, WI
Sports
Racine, WI
Education
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Racine, WI
Sports
Racine County, WI
Education
Racine County Eye

Kenosha Bradford explodes on Milwaukee Young Coggs 78-27

Impressive was a ready adjective for Kenosha Bradford’s 78-27 throttling of Milwaukee Young Coggs on January 19 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 4, Milwaukee Young Coggs faced off against Reedsville and Kenosha Bradford took on Racine William Horlick on January 14 at Kenosha Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Mequon Homestead cancels check from Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 51-38

Mequon Homestead put together a victorious gameplan to stop Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 51-38 on January 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 11, Mequon Homestead faced off against Grafton and Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on January 8 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap.
MEQUON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Hats#Jersey#College#Highschool#Teezers Bar#Park High School#Union Grove High School#Gpa
Racine County Eye

Pulaski soars over Manitowoc Lincoln 67-44

Pulaski’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Manitowoc Lincoln 67-44 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 18. Recently on January 11 , Manitowoc Lincoln squared up on Sheboygan North in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here. You’re reading a news brief...
PULASKI, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha Tremper outlasts Racine Lutheran 80-69

Stretched out and finally snapped, Kenosha Tremper put just enough pressure on Racine Lutheran to earn an 80-69 victory at Kenosha Tremper High on January 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 4, Kenosha Tremper faced off against Racine Case and Racine Lutheran took...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Racine County Eye

Lisle Benet routs Waukesha West 56-30

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lisle Benet turned out the lights on Waukesha West 56-30 on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action. Lisle Benet’s offense jumped to a 25-14 lead over Waukesha West at halftime. Lisle Benet opened with...
WAUKESHA, WI
Racine County Eye

5 Ways to Honor MLK in Racine County

MLK Day of Service takes place on Monday, January 17 to honor Martin Luther King Jr., an individual who was instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement. In the fight towards equality, this national holiday honors who he was as a leader. Across America, on the third Monday of January, Martin...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy